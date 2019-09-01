Emerging and Reemerging Viral Pathogens
1st Edition
Volume 2: Applied Virology Approaches Related to Human, Animal and Environmental Pathogens
Description
Emerging and Reemerging Viral Pathogens: Applied Virology Approaches Related to Human, Animal and Environmental Pathogens, Volume Two presents new research information on viruses and their impact on the scientific community. It provides a reference book on certain viruses in humans, animals and vegetal, along with a comprehensive discussion on interspecies interactions. The book then looks at the drug, vaccine and bioinformatical strategies that can be used against these viruses, giving the reader a clear understanding of transmission. The book's end goal is to create awareness that the appearance of newly transmissible pathogens is a global risk that requires shared/adoptable policies for prevention and control.
Key Features
- Covers most emerging viral disease in humans, animals and plants
- Provides the most advanced tools and techniques in molecular virology and the modeling of viruses
- Creates awareness that the appearance of new transmissible pathogens is a global risk
- Highlights the need to adopt shared policies for the prevention and control of infectious diseases
Readership
Researchers in virology, micro and molecular biology, and pharmaceutical sciences
Table of Contents
1. General introduction of emergence and reemergence pathogens: emerging and reemerging viral pathogens
My Mustapha ENNAJI
2. Crispr/cas9 genome editing technology against emerging and re-emerging virus
EL-ALIANI A, EL Mallali Y., EL MZIBRI M, ENNAJI M.M
3. Infectious bronchitis virus (ibv) in poultry: molecular epidemiology and factors leading to the emergence and re-emergence of novel strains of ibv
Youssef ENNAJI, Khadija KHATABY, My Mustapha ENNAJI
4. Molecular modeling of Major Structural Protein Genes of Avian Coronavirus: Infectious Bronchitis Virus Mass H120 and Italy02 strains
Khadija Khataby, Yassine Kasmi, Amal Souiri, ChafiqaLoutfi and My Mustapha Ennaji
5. Biological databases in virology
Pramodkumar Pyarelal Gupta, Virupaksha Ajit Bastikar, Santosh Subhash Chhajed, Shanker Lal Kothari
6. Involvement and roles of long non coding rnas in the molecular mechanisms of emerging and reemerging viral infections
Maryame LAMSISI, M.M. ENNAJ
7. Scientific advances in the diagnosis of emerging and re-emerging viral human pathogens
Rahma Ait hammou, M. Benhessou, H.Bessi, M.M. Ennaji
8. Introduction to computational and bioinformatics tools in virology
Pramodkumar Pyarelal Gupta,Yassine Kasmi,ČrtomirPodlipnik
9. Designing antiviral substances targeting the ebola virus vp24 protein
Federico Dapiaggi, Stefano Pieraccini, Donatella Potenza, Francesca Vasile, Črtomir Podlipnik
10. Application of nanodiagnostics in viral infectious diseases
Rahma Ait hammou, M. Benhessou, M.M. Ennaji
11. Baculovirus-derived vectors for immunization and therapeutic applications
M. Laura Fabre, Paula N. Arrías, Tomás Masson, Matías L. Pidre and Víctor Romanowski
12. Recombinant veterinary vaccines against rabies: state of art and perspectives
Del Médico Zajac María Paula, Garanzini Débora, Pérez Oscar Ramón, Calamante Gabriela
13. Epidemiology and ecology of emerging viruses in two freshwater lakes of the northern hemisphere
Mahi M. Mohiuddin, Herb E. Schellhorn
14. Global epidemiology and genetic variability of rabies viruses
Darkaoui Sami, My Mustapha Ennaji
15: Reemerging virus: case of norovirus
Y. Amraouza, M.M. Ennaji, J. Hafid
16. Risk assessment and biosecurity considerations in control of emergent plant viruses
Amal SOUIRI*, Khadija Khataby, Yassine Kasmi, Mustapha Zemzami, Saaid Amzazi, and Moulay Mustapha ENNAJI
17. Human immunodeficiency virus as emergent viral infection with the presence of the immune adaptive response: viral dynamics
Karam Allali, My Mustapha Ennaji
18. Mathematical modeling in virology
Khalid Hattaf, Noura Yousfi
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149669
About the Editor
Moulay Ennaji
He has published 61 journals articles and is editorial board member of the journal: Infectious Agents and Cancer. Laboratory of Virology Microbiology, Quality, Biotechnologies/Eco-Toxicology and Biodiversity, Faculty of Sciences and Techniques, Hassan II University Mohammedia of Casablanca, Morocco. Professor in Virology and Oncology, at the University of Casablanca and Director of the Quality and Medical Biotechnologies Team.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Virology Microbiology, Quality, Biotechnologies/Eco-Toxicology and Biodiversity, Faculty of Sciences and Techniques, Hassan II University Mohammedia of Casablanca, Morocco and Director, Quality and Medical Biotechnologies Team