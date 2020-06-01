Emerging 2D Materials and Devices for the Internet of Things
1st Edition
Information, Sensing and Energy Applications
Table of Contents
- 2D materials for future radio-frequency and wireless systems in Internet-of-Things
2. Large area flexible graphene transceiver for high-speed information technology
3. Graphene based nanocomposites as anode for light-weight lithium-ion batteries
4. Graphene electronic tattoo sensor as point-of-care personal health monitors
5. Piezoelectric 1-2D carbon nanomaterials for vibration energy harvesting devices
6. Transition metal dichalcogenides as energy-efficient sensor nodes
7. Atomristor: non-volatile resistance switching in transition metal dichalcogenides atomic sheets
8. Nanophotonics and Nanoplasmonics enabled by MoS2
9. Black phosphorous thin film transistor AM demodulator at GHz frequencies
10. 2D Xenes with tuneable bandgap for future micro/nano electronics
11. 2D materials as photoelectrodes in water reduction devices for energy application
Description
Emerging 2D Materials and Devices for the Internet of Things: Information, Sensing and Energy Applications summarizes state-of-the-art technologies in applying 2D layered materials, discusses energy and sensing device applications as essential infrastructure solutions, and explores designs that will make internet-of-things devices faster, more reliable and more accessible for the creation of mass-market products. The book focuses on information, energy and sensing applications, showing how different types of 2D materials are being used to create a new generation of products and devices that harness the capabilities of wireless technology in an eco-efficient, reliable way.
This book is an important resource for both materials scientists and engineers, who are designing new wireless products in a variety of industry sectors.
Key Features
- Explores how 2D materials are being used to create faster and more reliable wireless network solutions
- Discusses how graphene-based nanocomposites are being used for energy harvesting and storage applications
- Outlines the major challenges for integrating 2D materials in electronic sensing devices
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183861
About the Editors
Li Tao
Li Tao received the B.E. degree in automation from Nankai University, Tianjin, China, in 2004, and the Ph.D. degree in systems theory from the Academy of Mathematics and Systems Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China, in 2009. Since 2017, he has been a Professor with the Department of Mathematics, East China Normal University, Shanghai, China. Dr. Li's current research interests include stochastic systems, Cyber-Physical multi-agent systems and game theory. Dr. Li received the 28th "Zhang Siying" (CCDC) Outstanding Youth Paper Award in 2016, the Best Paper Award of the 7th Asian Control Conference with coauthors in 2009, and honourable mentioned as one of five finalists for Young Author Prize of the 17th IFAC Congress. He received the 2009 Singapore Millennium Foundation Research Fellowship and the 2010 Australian Endeavor Research Fellowship. He was entitled Dongfang Distinguished Professor by Shanghai Municipality in 2012 and received the Outstanding Young Scholar Fund from the National Natural Science Foundation of China in 2015. He now serves as an Associate Editor of Science China Information Sciences and Journal of Systems Science and Mathematical Sciences. He is a member of IFAC Technical Committee on Networked Systems and a member of Technical Committee on Control and Decision of Cyber-Physical Systems, Chinese Association of Automation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, East China Normal University, Shanghai, China
Deji Akinwande
Deji Akinwande is Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Texas – Austin, USA. His research explores materials and electronic systems based on 2D atomic layers. He is a co-inventor of a high-frequency chip-to-chip interconnect and an electrically small antenna for bioelectronics
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Texas – Austin, USA
