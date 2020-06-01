Emerging 2D Materials and Devices for the Internet of Things summarizes state-of-the-art technologies in applying 2D layered materials to a variety of information, energy and sensing device applications as essential infrastructure solution, designed to make internet-of-things devices faster, more reliable and more accessible for the creation of mass-market products.

The book focuses on information, energy and sensing applications, showing how different types of 2D materials are being used to create a new generation of products and devices, that harness the capabilities of wireless technology in an eco-efficient, reliable way.

This book is an important resource for both materials scientists and engineers, who are designing new wireless products in a variety of industry sectors.