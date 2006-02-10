Emergent Collective Properties, Networks and Information in Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521590, 9780080462158

Emergent Collective Properties, Networks and Information in Biology, Volume 40

1st Edition

Series Editors: Giorgio Bernardi
Authors: J. Ricard
eBook ISBN: 9780080462158
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521590
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th February 2006
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

Preface Molecular stereospecific recognition and reduction in cell biology; Mathematical prelude: elementary set and probability theory; Biological networks; Information and communication in living systems; Statistical mechanics of network information, integration and emergence; On the mechanistic causes of network information, integration and emergence; Information and organization of metabolic networks; Functional connections in multienzyme complexes, information and generalized microscopic reversibility; Conformation changes and information flow in protein edifices; Gene networks; Stochastic fluctuations and network dynamics Index

Description

The concept of network as a mathematical description of a set of states, or events, linked according to a certain topology has been developed recently and has led to a novel approach of real world. This approach is no doubt important in the field of biology. In fact biological systems can be considered networks. Thus, for instance, an enzyme-catalysed reaction is a network that links, according to a certain topology, the various states of the protein and of its complexes with the substrates and products of the chemical reaction. Connections between neurons, social relations in animal and human populations are also examples of networks. Hence there is little doubt that the concept of network transgresses the boundaries between traditional scientific disciplines.

This book is aimed at discussing in physical terms these exciting new topics on simple protein model lattices, supramolecular protein edifices, multienzyme and gene networks.

Key Features

Physical and mathematical approach of biological phenomena. Offers biochemists and biologists the mathematical background required to understand the text. Associates in the same general formulation, the ideas of communication of a message and organization of a system. Provides a clear-cut definition and mathematical expression of the concepts of reduction, integration, emergence and complexity that were so far time-honoured and vague

Readership

graduate level biochemists, cell biologists, and physicists interested in biological systems

About the Series Editors

Giorgio Bernardi Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn, Napoli, Italy

About the Authors

J. Ricard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Paris, Institut Jacques MONOD, France

