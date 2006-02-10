Emergent Collective Properties, Networks and Information in Biology, Volume 40
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface Molecular stereospecific recognition and reduction in cell biology; Mathematical prelude: elementary set and probability theory; Biological networks; Information and communication in living systems; Statistical mechanics of network information, integration and emergence; On the mechanistic causes of network information, integration and emergence; Information and organization of metabolic networks; Functional connections in multienzyme complexes, information and generalized microscopic reversibility; Conformation changes and information flow in protein edifices; Gene networks; Stochastic fluctuations and network dynamics Index
Description
The concept of network as a mathematical description of a set of states, or events, linked according to a certain topology has been developed recently and has led to a novel approach of real world. This approach is no doubt important in the field of biology. In fact biological systems can be considered networks. Thus, for instance, an enzyme-catalysed reaction is a network that links, according to a certain topology, the various states of the protein and of its complexes with the substrates and products of the chemical reaction. Connections between neurons, social relations in animal and human populations are also examples of networks. Hence there is little doubt that the concept of network transgresses the boundaries between traditional scientific disciplines.
This book is aimed at discussing in physical terms these exciting new topics on simple protein model lattices, supramolecular protein edifices, multienzyme and gene networks.
Key Features
Physical and mathematical approach of biological phenomena. Offers biochemists and biologists the mathematical background required to understand the text. Associates in the same general formulation, the ideas of communication of a message and organization of a system. Provides a clear-cut definition and mathematical expression of the concepts of reduction, integration, emergence and complexity that were so far time-honoured and vague
Readership
graduate level biochemists, cell biologists, and physicists interested in biological systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 10th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462158
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521590
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Giorgio Bernardi Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn, Napoli, Italy
About the Authors
J. Ricard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Université Paris, Institut Jacques MONOD, France