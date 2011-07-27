Emergency Ultrasound Made Easy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702041907, 9780702048722

Emergency Ultrasound Made Easy

2nd Edition

Editors: Justin Bowra Russell McLaughlin
eBook ISBN: 9780702048722
Paperback ISBN: 9780702041907
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th July 2011
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Introduction

How ultrasound works

Abdominal aorta

Focused assessment with sonography in trauma (FAST) and EFAST

Lung and thorax

Focused echocardiography and volume assessment

Renal tract

Gallbladder and common bile duct

Early pregnancy

Ultrasound guided procedures

Nerve blocks

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

Musculoskeletal and soft tissues

Soft-tissue foreign bodies

Emergency ultrasound in combat/austere settings

Conclusion

Appendix 1. Useful paperwork: logbook sheet

Appendix 2. Useful organisations

Appendix 3. Further reading

Description

The use of ultrasound in emergency medicine has proved invaluable in answering very specific, time-critical questions, such as the presence of an abdominal aortic aneurysm, or of blood in the abdomen after trauma. Unlike other imaging modalities (e.g. CT scan) it is a rapid technique that can be brought to the patient with ease.

This book, Emergency Ultrasound Made Easy, is accessible and easy to use in an emergency. It is aimed mainly at specialists and trainees in emergency medicine, surgery and intensive care; but its broad scope (e.g. rapid diagnosis of DVT) makes it an invaluable addition to the library of any doctor with an interest in ultrasound, whether in primary care or the hospital setting.

Key Features

  • A pocket-sized and practical guide to the appropriate use of ultrasound in the emergency department.

  • Designed to be used in an urgent situation (e.g. a shocked trauma patient).

  • Written by team of international leading experts.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702048722
Paperback ISBN:
9780702041907

About the Editors

Justin Bowra Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Emergency Medicine Training, Sydney Adventist Hospital; Senior Emergency Physician, Royal North Shore and Sydney Adventist Hospitals; Senior Lecturer, University of Notre Dame Australia, Sydney, Australia

Russell McLaughlin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Director, Emergency Department, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, UK

