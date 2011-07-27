Emergency Ultrasound Made Easy
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
How ultrasound works
Abdominal aorta
Focused assessment with sonography in trauma (FAST) and EFAST
Lung and thorax
Focused echocardiography and volume assessment
Renal tract
Gallbladder and common bile duct
Early pregnancy
Ultrasound guided procedures
Nerve blocks
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)
Musculoskeletal and soft tissues
Soft-tissue foreign bodies
Emergency ultrasound in combat/austere settings
Conclusion
Appendix 1. Useful paperwork: logbook sheet
Appendix 2. Useful organisations
Appendix 3. Further reading
Description
The use of ultrasound in emergency medicine has proved invaluable in answering very specific, time-critical questions, such as the presence of an abdominal aortic aneurysm, or of blood in the abdomen after trauma. Unlike other imaging modalities (e.g. CT scan) it is a rapid technique that can be brought to the patient with ease.
This book, Emergency Ultrasound Made Easy, is accessible and easy to use in an emergency. It is aimed mainly at specialists and trainees in emergency medicine, surgery and intensive care; but its broad scope (e.g. rapid diagnosis of DVT) makes it an invaluable addition to the library of any doctor with an interest in ultrasound, whether in primary care or the hospital setting.
Key Features
- A pocket-sized and practical guide to the appropriate use of ultrasound in the emergency department.
- Designed to be used in an urgent situation (e.g. a shocked trauma patient).
- Written by team of international leading experts.
About the Editors
Justin Bowra Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Emergency Medicine Training, Sydney Adventist Hospital; Senior Emergency Physician, Royal North Shore and Sydney Adventist Hospitals; Senior Lecturer, University of Notre Dame Australia, Sydney, Australia
Russell McLaughlin Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director, Emergency Department, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, UK