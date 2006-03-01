Emergency Response Planning for Corporate and Municipal Managers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123705037, 9780080477589

Emergency Response Planning for Corporate and Municipal Managers

2nd Edition

Authors: Paul Erickson Paul Erickson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123705037
eBook ISBN: 9780080477589
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st March 2006
Page Count: 432
Description

Emergency Response Planning for Corporate and Municipal Managers, Second Edition, outlines the essential roles of corporate and municipal managers when responding to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters. It demonstrates the importance of their relationships with federal, state, and local government agencies as well as public and private community sectors.

Author Paul Erickson, one of the leading experts in the field, focuses on proactively planning for emergencies, particularly in the recognition and advanced coordination of response to incidents instead of simply implementing emergency measures.

This book provides specific recommendations regarding the immediate and long-term health and safety of emergency response. End of chapter summaries and questions provide concise information on learning objectives and a review of important concepts.

This book is recommended for graduate and undergraduate students studying emergency planning, management, and response; security, disaster recovery, loss prevention, and business continuity professionals and consultants; municipal managers involved in emergency planning and response; and corporate risk management/hazard professionals.

Key Features

  • Helps you to develop and implement an Emergency Response Plan
  • Provides specific recommendations regarding the immediate and long-term health and safety of emergency response personnel
  • End of Chapter summaries and questions provide concise information on learning objectives and a review of important concepts

Readership

Graduate and undergraduate students studying emergency planning, management, and response; security, disaster recovery, loss prevention, and business continuity professionals and consultants; municipal managers involved in emergency planning and response; corporate risk management/hazard professionals. Industrial health and safety consultants, industrial health and safety academic programs, Federal, state and local emergency response authorities

Table of Contents

Section 1: Overview of Emergency Planning and Management

Chapter 1: Scope of Emergency Planning and Management
• Introduction
• Key Elements of Emergency Response Programs
• Extended Partnerships
• Proactive and Reactive Dimensions
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Chapter 2: Essentials of Holistic Planning and Management
• Introduction
• Scope of Pragmatic Emergency Planning
• Hazard and Risk Assessment
• On- and Off-Site Management
• Authority and Responsibility
• Communication and Information Processing
• Provisions and Support
• Medical Treatment and Surveillance
• Remediation and Review
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Chapter 3: The Emergency Response Plan
• Introduction
• Contents of Plan
• Testing and Revision of Plan
• Implementation of Plan and Oversight
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Section 2: Hazard and Risk Management

Chapter 4: Physical and Chemical Hazards
• Introduction
• Structural, Material, and Operational Sources of Hazards
• Physical, Chemical, and Biological Hazards
• Hazard Evaluation and Mitigation
• Consolidation of Relevant Technical Information
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Chapter 5: Biohazards
• Introduction
• Bloodborne Pathogens
• Universal Precautions
• Exposure Control Plan
• Other Pathogens
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Chapter 6: Medical Surveillance
• Introduction
• Surveillance Objectives and Concerns
• Liaison with Medical Authority
• Types of Medical Surveillance
• Programmatic Review
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Chapter 7: Personal Protective Clothing and Equipment
• Introduction
• Selection of PPC and PPE
• Protective Clothing and Ensembles
• Respiratory Protection
• Hearing Protectors
• Summary and Topics for Discussion


Section 3: Special Issues

Chapter 8: Hazard and Risk Reduction Strategies
• Introduction
• Mitigation Measures
• All-Hazard Mitigation
• Unified Command
• Summary and Topics for Discussion


Chapter 9: Decontamination
• Introduction
• Scope of Decontamination Plan
• Emergency Decontamination
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Chapter 10: Data and Information Management
• Introduction
• Expert Software
• In-Service Data and Information Base
• Modular Approach to Database Design
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Chapter 11: Monitoring Strategies and Devices
• Introduction
• Chemical Monitoring Technologies
• Other Monitoring Technologies
• Design and Implementation of Monitoring Program
• Proactive Industrial Monitoring
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Chapter 12: Terrorism
• Introduction
• Potential Weapons
• Incident Site as Crime Scene
• Threat and Risk Target Assessment
• Emergency Operations Plan
• Summary and Topics for Discussion

Chapter 13: Personnel Training
• Introduction
• Proactive Management of Hazards
• Incident Response Personnel
• Summary and Topics for Discussion


Appendices

• Glossary
• Key Sources of Information

About the Author

Paul Erickson

Affiliations and Expertise

New England Research, Inc., Worcester, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

