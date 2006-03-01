Emergency Response Planning for Corporate and Municipal Managers, Second Edition, outlines the essential roles of corporate and municipal managers when responding to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters. It demonstrates the importance of their relationships with federal, state, and local government agencies as well as public and private community sectors.

Author Paul Erickson, one of the leading experts in the field, focuses on proactively planning for emergencies, particularly in the recognition and advanced coordination of response to incidents instead of simply implementing emergency measures.

This book provides specific recommendations regarding the immediate and long-term health and safety of emergency response. End of chapter summaries and questions provide concise information on learning objectives and a review of important concepts.

This book is recommended for graduate and undergraduate students studying emergency planning, management, and response; security, disaster recovery, loss prevention, and business continuity professionals and consultants; municipal managers involved in emergency planning and response; and corporate risk management/hazard professionals.