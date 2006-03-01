Emergency Response Planning for Corporate and Municipal Managers
2nd Edition
Description
Emergency Response Planning for Corporate and Municipal Managers, Second Edition, outlines the essential roles of corporate and municipal managers when responding to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters. It demonstrates the importance of their relationships with federal, state, and local government agencies as well as public and private community sectors.
Author Paul Erickson, one of the leading experts in the field, focuses on proactively planning for emergencies, particularly in the recognition and advanced coordination of response to incidents instead of simply implementing emergency measures.
This book provides specific recommendations regarding the immediate and long-term health and safety of emergency response. End of chapter summaries and questions provide concise information on learning objectives and a review of important concepts.
This book is recommended for graduate and undergraduate students studying emergency planning, management, and response; security, disaster recovery, loss prevention, and business continuity professionals and consultants; municipal managers involved in emergency planning and response; and corporate risk management/hazard professionals.
Key Features
- Helps you to develop and implement an Emergency Response Plan
- Provides specific recommendations regarding the immediate and long-term health and safety of emergency response personnel
- End of Chapter summaries and questions provide concise information on learning objectives and a review of important concepts
Readership
Graduate and undergraduate students studying emergency planning, management, and response; security, disaster recovery, loss prevention, and business continuity professionals and consultants; municipal managers involved in emergency planning and response; corporate risk management/hazard professionals. Industrial health and safety consultants, industrial health and safety academic programs, Federal, state and local emergency response authorities
Table of Contents
Section 1: Overview of Emergency Planning and Management
Chapter 1: Scope of Emergency Planning and Management
• Introduction
• Key Elements of Emergency Response Programs
• Extended Partnerships
• Proactive and Reactive Dimensions
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 2: Essentials of Holistic Planning and Management
• Introduction
• Scope of Pragmatic Emergency Planning
• Hazard and Risk Assessment
• On- and Off-Site Management
• Authority and Responsibility
• Communication and Information Processing
• Provisions and Support
• Medical Treatment and Surveillance
• Remediation and Review
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 3: The Emergency Response Plan
• Introduction
• Contents of Plan
• Testing and Revision of Plan
• Implementation of Plan and Oversight
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Section 2: Hazard and Risk Management
Chapter 4: Physical and Chemical Hazards
• Introduction
• Structural, Material, and Operational Sources of Hazards
• Physical, Chemical, and Biological Hazards
• Hazard Evaluation and Mitigation
• Consolidation of Relevant Technical Information
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 5: Biohazards
• Introduction
• Bloodborne Pathogens
• Universal Precautions
• Exposure Control Plan
• Other Pathogens
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 6: Medical Surveillance
• Introduction
• Surveillance Objectives and Concerns
• Liaison with Medical Authority
• Types of Medical Surveillance
• Programmatic Review
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 7: Personal Protective Clothing and Equipment
• Introduction
• Selection of PPC and PPE
• Protective Clothing and Ensembles
• Respiratory Protection
• Hearing Protectors
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Section 3: Special Issues
Chapter 8: Hazard and Risk Reduction Strategies
• Introduction
• Mitigation Measures
• All-Hazard Mitigation
• Unified Command
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 9: Decontamination
• Introduction
• Scope of Decontamination Plan
• Emergency Decontamination
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 10: Data and Information Management
• Introduction
• Expert Software
• In-Service Data and Information Base
• Modular Approach to Database Design
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 11: Monitoring Strategies and Devices
• Introduction
• Chemical Monitoring Technologies
• Other Monitoring Technologies
• Design and Implementation of Monitoring Program
• Proactive Industrial Monitoring
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 12: Terrorism
• Introduction
• Potential Weapons
• Incident Site as Crime Scene
• Threat and Risk Target Assessment
• Emergency Operations Plan
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Chapter 13: Personnel Training
• Introduction
• Proactive Management of Hazards
• Incident Response Personnel
• Summary and Topics for Discussion
Appendices
• Glossary
• Key Sources of Information
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 1st March 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123705037
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477589
About the Author
Paul Erickson
Affiliations and Expertise
New England Research, Inc., Worcester, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Paul Erickson
Affiliations and Expertise
New England Research, Inc., Worcester, Massachusetts, U.S.A.