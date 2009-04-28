Emergency Radiology: Case Review Series
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Laryngeal (cricoid) Fracture
2 Spinal extension fracture-dislocation in ankylosing spondylitis
3 Traumatic Aortic Pseudoaneurysm
4 Blunt trauma esophageal rupture
5 Galeazzi fracture-dislocation
6 Isolated Articular Pillar (Lamino-pedicular separation)
7 Focal bacterial acute pyelonephritis (Acute lobar nephronia)
8 Lumbar Burst Fracture
9 Acute Calculus Cholecystitis
10 Orbital Blow-out fracture
11 Pulmonary Contusions and Lacerations
12 Septic Pulmonary Emboli
13 Hyperdense MCA Sign
14 Left hemidiaphragm rupture and gastric herniation into thorax
15 Rupture of the right hemidiaphragm with liver herniation
16 Intramural Aortic Hematoma
17 Tension Pneumopericardium
18 Acute Subdural Hematoma with Cerebral Herniation
19 Pulmonary Artery Pseudoaneurysm
20 Pleural Empyema
21 Combined fracture of symphysis and bilateral condyles
22 Torus fracture of the distal radius and ulna
23 Slipped capital femoral epiphysis
24 Slipped capital femoral epiphysis ?? Jefferson Fracture
25 Left hemothorax with active bleeding
26 Left renal laceration
27 Left pneumothorax (first image) and tension left pneumothorax (second image)
28 C2 hangman fracture
29 Hypertensive hemorrhage in right basal ganglia
30 Colles fracture
31 Bilateral basal ganglia infarcts due to carbon monoxide poisoning
32 Segond fracture
33 “Blowout” fracture left medial orbital wall
34 Acute bilateral maxillary sinusitis
35 Acute pancreatitis
36 Tibial plateau fracture
37 Left flail chest
38 Aspergilloma
39 Lipohemarthrosis due to tibial plateau fracture
40 Salter-Harris fracture of left humeral head
41 Acromioclavicular Joint Injury – Type III
42 Acute Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
43 Acute Appendicitis
44 Calcaneus Fracture
45 Choledocholithiasis
46 Malignant Spinal Cord Compression
47 Epididymitis
48 Acute Epiglottitis
49 Retained Foreign Body
50 Inflicted Injury (Child Physical Abuse)
51 Anterior Knee Dislocation with Popliteal Artery Transection
52 Lisfranc Fracture-dislocation
53 Liver Injury with Active Hemorrhage
54 Peritonsillar Abscess
55 Community-Acquired Lobar Pneumonia
56 Alveolar Pulmonary Edema
57 Pulmonary Embolism and Lower Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis
58 Ruptured Cerebral Aneurysm
59 Superficial Soft Tissue Abscess
60 Type II dens fracture (Anderson, D’Alonzo classification)
61 Diffuse axonal shear injury
62 Depressed comminuted skull fracture with underlying parenchymal contusion
63 Zygomatico maxillary complex (ZMC) fracture
64 Flail mandible
65 Supination external rotation injury of ankle
66 Anterior dislocation of left hip
67 Posterior dislocation of right sternoclavicular joint
68 Splenic laceration
69 Type II anteroposterior compression pelvic fracture
70 Infarction of small bowel
71 Segmental renal infarct
72 Extraperitoneal bladder rupture
73 Periportal lymph edema from volume overload
74 Left hemidiaphragm injury
75 Penetrating colon and diaphragm injury
76 Recent passage of a ureteral stone
77 Isolated free fluid without a source
78 Emphysematous cystitis
79 Midgut volvulus
80 Type 3 occipital condyle fracture
81 Atlantoaxial rotatory dislocation
82 Flexion-teardrop fracture dislocation
83 Blunt trauma esophageal rupture
84 Obstructive Sialadenitis
85 Pancreatic transection
86 Chance Fracture
87 Renal pelvic rupture with congenital uretero-pelvic junction obstruction
88 Full-thickness duodenal rupture (blunt trauma)
89 Tracheal Rupture – blunt trauma
90 Hypovolemic Shock Complex (HSC)
91 Small Bowel Obstruction Incarcerated Indirect Inguinal Hernia
92 Full-thickness bowel perforation
93 Hemorrhage of adrenal myelolipoma
94 Traumatic Cavernous Carotid Fistula
95 Lunate dislocation
96 Lens dislocation
97 Testicular torsion
98 Left Renal Infarction
99 Subacute left subdural hematoma
100 C2 hyperextension teardrop fracture
101 Toxic megacolon
102 Pneumocystis pneumonia
103 Left renal subcapsular hematoma with active bleeding
104 Cecal diverticulitis
105 Pericardial effusion
106 Toxic megacolon
107 Fournier Gangrene
108 Aspirated foreign body
109 Avascular necrosis of bilateral femoral heads
110 Mature cystic teratoma
111 Liver injury with post-traumatic liver abscess
112 Minimally displaced avulsion fracture at base of fifth metatarsal
113 Emphysematous cystitis
114 Acetabulum anterior wall fracture
115 Achilles tendon rupture
116 Emphysematous cystitis
117 Aortic Dissection (Stanford type A) with Hemopericardium
118 Acute Cerebellar Hemorrhage Secondary to Arteriovenous Malformation
119 Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy
120 Postemetic Esophageal Rupture (Boerhaave’s Syndrome)
121 Retained Foreign Body (Fish Bone) with Pharyngeal Perforation
122 Laryngeal Fracture
123 Maisonneuve Fracture
124 Acute Mastoiditis Complicated by Epidural Abscess
125 Nasoorbital ethmoidal Fracture
126 Anterior Shoulder (Glenohumeral Joint) Dislocation with Bankart Lesion
127 Subperiosteal Orbital Abscess
128 Triquetral Fracture
129 Anterior Urethral Disruption
130 Volar Plate Avulsion Fracture
131 Splenic vascular injury
132 Hyperextension dislocation injury at the C5-6 level
133 Hyperflexion sprain injury at the C3-4 and C4-5 levels
134 Anoxic brain injury
135 Longitudinal fracture of petrous temporal bone
136 Nohemorrhagic right middle cerebral artery infarct
137 Acute disc herniation
138 Bennett’s Fracture
139 Scaphoid fracture
140 Radial head fracture
141 Occipitoatlantal dislocation
142 Pancreatic laceration
143 Pyometra due to cervical carcinoma
144 Primary mesenteric adenitis
145 Penetrating right subclavian artery injury
146 Stab wound to pericardium
147 Annular carcinoma with colonic obstruction
148 Superior mesenteric vein thrombosis
149 Bowel wall contusion
150 Tension pneumocephalus
151 Danis-Weber type C ankle injury
152 Jones fracture
153 Giant Sigmoid Diverticulum
154 Lemierre syndrome
155 Perforated Duodenal Ulcer
156 Scapulothoracic Dissociation
157 Posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome
158 Ovarian Torsion
159 Traumatic gallbladder avulsion and rupture
160 Traumatic Dural Vevous Sinus Thrombosis
161 Transverse temporal bone fracture
162 Bleeding Renal Venous Pseudoaneurysm
163 Epiploic Appendagitis
164 Neurogenic pulmonary edema
165 Segmental omental infarction
166 Monteggia fracture-dislocation
167 Mesenteric hematoma with active bleeding
168 Right ureteral injury with extravasation of intravenous contrast
169 Gallbladder injury
170 Renal pseudoaneurysm
171 Left gonadal vein thrombosis with extension into the left renal vein
172 Left psoas abscess
173 Right common femoral artery pseudoaneurysm
174 Acute Lower Extremity Arterial Occlusion
175 Acute Rupture of Distal Biceps Brachii Tendon
176 Blunt Internal Carotid Artery Injury
177 Spontaneous Internal Carotid Artery Dissection
178 Spontaneous Celiac Artery Dissection
179 Subcapital Femoral Neck (Hip) Fracture
180 Intussusception - pediatric
181 Ludwig’s Angina
182 Mesenrhombencephalitis
183 Acute Osteomyelitis
184 Spontaneous Pneumomediastinum
185 Pyosalpinx
186 Ruptured Aortic Mycotic Aneurysm
187 Tillaux Fracture
188 Ventriculitis
189 Unilateral facet facture dislocation
190 Venous epidural hematoma
191 Septic artheritis
192 Aspirated pneumonia
193 Complete eventration of hemidiaphragm
194 Cecal bascule
195 Acute myocardial infarction
196 Spinal epidural hematoma
197 Pilon fracture
198 Ureteral obstruction, calyx rupture, radiolucent calculus
199 Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor-induced visceral angioedema
200 Fallen Lung (complete mainstem brochus tear) and tension pneumothorax
Description
This brand-new volume in the best-selling "Case Review" series uses more than 200 case studies to challenge your knowledge of a full range of topics in emergency radiology, including MDCT-A of vascular injury, CT and MR of spinal injuries, CT and MRI of CNS emergencies, and subtle and classic CT signs of bowel emergencies. It is your ideal concise, affordable, and user-friendly tool for self assessment in this specialty! With its soft-cover format, easy-access organization, and high-quality images, Emergency Radiology goes a long way toward alleviating exam anxiety and sharpening your clinical skills.
Key Features
- Discusses the classic appearance of a range of emergent imaging pathology and key points concerning diagnoses to promote rapid, appropriate treatment of acute illnesses.
- Organizes case studies into "Opening Round," "Fair Game," and "Challenge" sections that present varying levels of difficulty.
- Mirrors the format and content of the American Board of Radiology's oral exam, and offers case studies similar to those found on exams, to give you realistic preparation for the test-taking experience.
- Features more than 500 high-quality, state-of-the-art images representing a wide range of clinical situations encountered in the field.
- Incorporates the most recent knowledge from the literature in this field, and offers 200 case studies, to make sure your skills are completely up to date.
- Groups cases by topic for a more efficient, targeted review of information.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 28th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323080804
About the Authors
Stuart Mirvis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Kathirkamanathan Shanmuganathan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Lisa Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Radiology, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD, US
Clint Sliker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Radiology, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD, US