Emergency Radiology: Case Review Series

1 Laryngeal (cricoid) Fracture

2 Spinal extension fracture-dislocation in ankylosing spondylitis

3 Traumatic Aortic Pseudoaneurysm

4 Blunt trauma esophageal rupture

5 Galeazzi fracture-dislocation

6 Isolated Articular Pillar (Lamino-pedicular separation)

7 Focal bacterial acute pyelonephritis (Acute lobar nephronia)

8 Lumbar Burst Fracture

9 Acute Calculus Cholecystitis

10 Orbital Blow-out fracture

11 Pulmonary Contusions and Lacerations

12 Septic Pulmonary Emboli

13 Hyperdense MCA Sign

14 Left hemidiaphragm rupture and gastric herniation into thorax

15 Rupture of the right hemidiaphragm with liver herniation

16 Intramural Aortic Hematoma

17 Tension Pneumopericardium

18 Acute Subdural Hematoma with Cerebral Herniation

19 Pulmonary Artery Pseudoaneurysm

20 Pleural Empyema

21 Combined fracture of symphysis and bilateral condyles

22 Torus fracture of the distal radius and ulna

23 Slipped capital femoral epiphysis

24 Slipped capital femoral epiphysis ?? Jefferson Fracture

25 Left hemothorax with active bleeding

26 Left renal laceration

27 Left pneumothorax (first image) and tension left pneumothorax (second image)

28 C2 hangman fracture

29 Hypertensive hemorrhage in right basal ganglia

30 Colles fracture

31 Bilateral basal ganglia infarcts due to carbon monoxide poisoning

32 Segond fracture

33 “Blowout” fracture left medial orbital wall

34 Acute bilateral maxillary sinusitis

35 Acute pancreatitis

36 Tibial plateau fracture

37 Left flail chest

38 Aspergilloma

39 Lipohemarthrosis due to tibial plateau fracture

40 Salter-Harris fracture of left humeral head

41 Acromioclavicular Joint Injury – Type III

42 Acute Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

43 Acute Appendicitis

44 Calcaneus Fracture

45 Choledocholithiasis

46 Malignant Spinal Cord Compression

47 Epididymitis

48 Acute Epiglottitis

49 Retained Foreign Body

50 Inflicted Injury (Child Physical Abuse)

51 Anterior Knee Dislocation with Popliteal Artery Transection

52 Lisfranc Fracture-dislocation

53 Liver Injury with Active Hemorrhage

54 Peritonsillar Abscess

55 Community-Acquired Lobar Pneumonia

56 Alveolar Pulmonary Edema

57 Pulmonary Embolism and Lower Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis

58 Ruptured Cerebral Aneurysm

59 Superficial Soft Tissue Abscess

60 Type II dens fracture (Anderson, D’Alonzo classification)

61 Diffuse axonal shear injury

62 Depressed comminuted skull fracture with underlying parenchymal contusion

63 Zygomatico maxillary complex (ZMC) fracture

64 Flail mandible

65 Supination external rotation injury of ankle

66 Anterior dislocation of left hip

67 Posterior dislocation of right sternoclavicular joint

68 Splenic laceration

69 Type II anteroposterior compression pelvic fracture

70 Infarction of small bowel

71 Segmental renal infarct

72 Extraperitoneal bladder rupture

73 Periportal lymph edema from volume overload

74 Left hemidiaphragm injury

75 Penetrating colon and diaphragm injury

76 Recent passage of a ureteral stone

77 Isolated free fluid without a source

78 Emphysematous cystitis

79 Midgut volvulus

80 Type 3 occipital condyle fracture

81 Atlantoaxial rotatory dislocation

82 Flexion-teardrop fracture dislocation

83 Blunt trauma esophageal rupture

84 Obstructive Sialadenitis

85 Pancreatic transection

86 Chance Fracture

87 Renal pelvic rupture with congenital uretero-pelvic junction obstruction

88 Full-thickness duodenal rupture (blunt trauma)

89 Tracheal Rupture – blunt trauma

90 Hypovolemic Shock Complex (HSC)

91 Small Bowel Obstruction Incarcerated Indirect Inguinal Hernia

92 Full-thickness bowel perforation

93 Hemorrhage of adrenal myelolipoma

94 Traumatic Cavernous Carotid Fistula

95 Lunate dislocation

96 Lens dislocation

97 Testicular torsion

98 Left Renal Infarction

99 Subacute left subdural hematoma

100 C2 hyperextension teardrop fracture

101 Toxic megacolon

102 Pneumocystis pneumonia

103 Left renal subcapsular hematoma with active bleeding

104 Cecal diverticulitis

105 Pericardial effusion

106 Toxic megacolon

107 Fournier Gangrene

108 Aspirated foreign body

109 Avascular necrosis of bilateral femoral heads

110 Mature cystic teratoma

111 Liver injury with post-traumatic liver abscess

112 Minimally displaced avulsion fracture at base of fifth metatarsal

113 Emphysematous cystitis

114 Acetabulum anterior wall fracture

115 Achilles tendon rupture

116 Emphysematous cystitis

117 Aortic Dissection (Stanford type A) with Hemopericardium

118 Acute Cerebellar Hemorrhage Secondary to Arteriovenous Malformation

119 Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy

120 Postemetic Esophageal Rupture (Boerhaave’s Syndrome)

121 Retained Foreign Body (Fish Bone) with Pharyngeal Perforation

122 Laryngeal Fracture

123 Maisonneuve Fracture

124 Acute Mastoiditis Complicated by Epidural Abscess

125 Nasoorbital ethmoidal Fracture

126 Anterior Shoulder (Glenohumeral Joint) Dislocation with Bankart Lesion

127 Subperiosteal Orbital Abscess

128 Triquetral Fracture

129 Anterior Urethral Disruption

130 Volar Plate Avulsion Fracture

131 Splenic vascular injury

132 Hyperextension dislocation injury at the C5-6 level

133 Hyperflexion sprain injury at the C3-4 and C4-5 levels

134 Anoxic brain injury

135 Longitudinal fracture of petrous temporal bone

136 Nohemorrhagic right middle cerebral artery infarct

137 Acute disc herniation

138 Bennett’s Fracture

139 Scaphoid fracture

140 Radial head fracture

141 Occipitoatlantal dislocation

142 Pancreatic laceration

143 Pyometra due to cervical carcinoma

144 Primary mesenteric adenitis

145 Penetrating right subclavian artery injury

146 Stab wound to pericardium

147 Annular carcinoma with colonic obstruction

148 Superior mesenteric vein thrombosis

149 Bowel wall contusion

150 Tension pneumocephalus

151 Danis-Weber type C ankle injury

152 Jones fracture

153 Giant Sigmoid Diverticulum

154 Lemierre syndrome

155 Perforated Duodenal Ulcer

156 Scapulothoracic Dissociation

157 Posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome

158 Ovarian Torsion

159 Traumatic gallbladder avulsion and rupture

160 Traumatic Dural Vevous Sinus Thrombosis

161 Transverse temporal bone fracture

162 Bleeding Renal Venous Pseudoaneurysm

163 Epiploic Appendagitis

164 Neurogenic pulmonary edema

165 Segmental omental infarction

166 Monteggia fracture-dislocation

167 Mesenteric hematoma with active bleeding

168 Right ureteral injury with extravasation of intravenous contrast

169 Gallbladder injury

170 Renal pseudoaneurysm

171 Left gonadal vein thrombosis with extension into the left renal vein

172 Left psoas abscess

173 Right common femoral artery pseudoaneurysm

174 Acute Lower Extremity Arterial Occlusion

175 Acute Rupture of Distal Biceps Brachii Tendon

176 Blunt Internal Carotid Artery Injury

177 Spontaneous Internal Carotid Artery Dissection

178 Spontaneous Celiac Artery Dissection

179 Subcapital Femoral Neck (Hip) Fracture

180 Intussusception - pediatric

181 Ludwig’s Angina

182 Mesenrhombencephalitis

183 Acute Osteomyelitis

184 Spontaneous Pneumomediastinum

185 Pyosalpinx

186 Ruptured Aortic Mycotic Aneurysm

187 Tillaux Fracture

188 Ventriculitis

189 Unilateral facet facture dislocation

190 Venous epidural hematoma

191 Septic artheritis

192 Aspirated pneumonia

193 Complete eventration of hemidiaphragm

194 Cecal bascule

195 Acute myocardial infarction

196 Spinal epidural hematoma

197 Pilon fracture

198 Ureteral obstruction, calyx rupture, radiolucent calculus

199 Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor-induced visceral angioedema

200 Fallen Lung (complete mainstem brochus tear) and tension pneumothorax