Emergency Procedures for the Small Animal Veterinarian-
2nd Edition
Paperback ISBN: 9780702024870
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 28th October 2000
Page Count: 600
Description
The 2nd Edition of this popular reference provides all of the information needed to form a diagnosis quickly and accurately, establish a prognosis, and recommend treatment for a patient suffering an illness, injury or toxic event.
Table of Contents
- Cardiovascular emergencies
2. Respiratory emergencies
3. Traumatic emergencies
4. Environmental emergencies
5. Dermatologic emergencies
6. Hematologic emergencies
7. Gastrointestinal emergencies
8. Metabolic and Endocrine emergencies
9. Urogenital and Reproductive emergencies
10. Neurologic and Ocular emergencies
11. Toxicologic emergencies
12. Emergencies in Exotic Species
Appendices.
Details
About the Author
