Emergency Procedures for the Small Animal Veterinarian- - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702024870

Emergency Procedures for the Small Animal Veterinarian-

2nd Edition

Authors: Signe Plunkett Signe Plunkett
Paperback ISBN: 9780702024870
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 28th October 2000
Page Count: 600
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The 2nd Edition of this popular reference provides all of the information needed to form a diagnosis quickly and accurately, establish a prognosis, and recommend treatment for a patient suffering an illness, injury or toxic event.

Table of Contents

  1. Cardiovascular emergencies
    2. Respiratory emergencies
    3. Traumatic emergencies
    4. Environmental emergencies
    5. Dermatologic emergencies
    6. Hematologic emergencies
    7. Gastrointestinal emergencies
    8. Metabolic and Endocrine emergencies
    9. Urogenital and Reproductive emergencies
    10. Neurologic and Ocular emergencies
    11. Toxicologic emergencies
    12. Emergencies in Exotic Species
    Appendices.

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
Paperback ISBN:
9780702024870

About the Author

Signe Plunkett

Signe Plunkett

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.