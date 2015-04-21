Emergency Preparedness for Business Professionals
1st Edition
How to Mitigate and Respond to Attacks Against Your Organization
Description
Emergency Response for Business Professionals provides business managers who do not have in-house security expertise as well as the security professionals who advise them with an overview on how to prepare and react to potential unexpected incidents that can occur to their organization.
The book begins with an overview of the primary principles of business emergency planning, then delves into the considerations that an organization should take when developing their emergency plan. This includes the mitigation strategies for preventing the incident from occurring in the first place. It then shows how to identify and assess the risks the organization may realistically face, choose the commensurate security measures, and create the proper emergency response policies and procedures. The book explores how to respond in the event of an actual emergency, and how to recover business operations to full functionality after an incident occurs.
Emergency Response for Business Professionals looks closely at the most common emergencies that pose concerns for many organizations, such as active shooters, unauthorized visitors, workplace violence, embezzlement, fraud, theft, natural and man-made disasters, major equipment malfunctions, sabotage, labor disputes, and loss of key personnel, among others, along with the appropriate and accepted responses used to respond to each type of incident. It covers methods for training employees in emergency response, and concludes with how to plan, prepare, and conduct emergency response exercises within the organization.
Key Features
- Shows how to properly handle unexpected incidents businesses frequently encounter such as workplace violence, unauthorized visitors, embezzlement, fraud, theft, major equipment malfunctions, natural and man-made disasters, sabotage, labor disputes, loss of key personnel, and more
- Details the standard procedures for responding to such events
- Provides clear instructions for developing training and emergency response exercises
- Offers case studies and real-world examples from a variety of industries, including education, manufacturing, banking, energy, and more
Readership
Security practitioners; Security Consultants; Business executives/owners responsible for the security, risk management, crisis management, and continuity of their organization
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Overview of the Areas to Be Covered
- Why Should Your Organization Plan for Emergency Response?
- Risk Assessment and Emergency Response Planning
- Using the Risk Assessment Matrix to Develop an Emergency Response Plan
- Summary
- 1. Emergency Incidents
- Types of Emergency Incidents
- Standard Response Actions to Emergency Incidents
- Planning for Emergency Incidents
- 2. Emergency Response Planning Factors
- Emergency Response Planning Factors
- 3. Mitigation
- Security Principles
- Balancing Security Measures with Business Efficiencies
- Security Awareness
- Security and Mitigation Measures
- Physical Security Measures
- Information Security Measures
- Personnel Security and Mitigation Measures
- Emergency Response Roles and Responsibilities
- Emergency Response Plans and Procedures
- Summary of Mitigation
- 4. Preparedness
- Communications
- Command and Control
- Collection and Distribution of Resources
- Coordination
- Congestion
- Conclusions Regarding Preparedness
- 5. Response
- The Two Primary Types of Response
- Key Elements of Emergency Response
- Summary of the Response Phase
- 6. Recovery
- Damage Assessment
- Cleanup and Salvage Operations
- Customer and Client Information
- Mutual Aid and Agreement Activities
- Business Restoration
- Business Continuity Planning
- Summary of Recovery Operations
- 7. The Crisis Management Team
- Crisis Management Team Tasks and Composition
- Crisis Management Team Considerations
- Summary Regarding the Crisis Management Team
- 8. Emergency Response Training
- Initial Emergency Response Training
- Recurring Safety and Security Training
- Conclusions on Emergency Response Training
- 9. Emergency Response Exercises
- Exercise Planning Considerations
- Exercise Planning Process
- Major Types of Exercises
- Summary of Emergency Response Exercises
- 10. Responding to Emergency Incidents
- Various Types of Emergencies and their Accepted Response
- Emergency Response Checklists
- Summary of Responding to Emergency Incidents
- 11. Emergency Response Case Studies
- Columbine High School Active-Shooter Incident
- Oklahoma City Federal Building Truck Bombing
- Hurricane Katrina
- “Simply Smashing” Embezzlement Case
- Conclusion of Emergency Response Case Studies
- 12. Legislation Related to Emergency Response
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration Requirements
- National Incident Management System
- Appendix A
- Appendix B
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 21st April 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026045
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023846
About the Author
Bradley Wayland
Brad Wayland is a safety and security management expert with over 28 years of experience in the field. As a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, he entered the Air Force and served over 20 years in the Security Forces. He was hand-selected on three occasions to command a Security Forces Squadron, where he acted as both the chief of police and director of security for installations ranging in size from 2,000 to over 20,000 personnel. Over the course of his career, he was responsible for nuclear security programs and plans, law enforcement, and public safety management programs.
After his retirement from the military, he has continued gaining expertise and experience in the safety and security arena in both the public and private sectors. He has worked on security projects in the healthcare, education, banking, and manufacturing areas and has provided expertise in security training and vulnerability assessments in a variety of functional areas. He has also worked overseas in the Middle East with the Department of Defense and Department of State in training host national police and providing executive protection to U.S. personnel assigned in hostile locations.
In addition to Brad’s vast experience in the security and safety realms, he has also received training and experience in leading, supervising, and managing personnel and teams to ensure success in their endeavors. Brad currently resides in Spokane, Washington where he is the president of Sentry Security Consultants, LLC.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Sentry Security Consultants
Reviews
"Beginning and mid-level security practitioners may find the book useful as a basic reference work. It could also be used for college level courses or continuing education training sessions targeting business personnel." --Security Management
"A comprehensive practitioner-oriented handbook on developing and implementing a comprehensive emergency response program to prepare for, and thereby mitigate, possible attacks against one's organization or company." --Journal of Counterterrorism and Homeland Security International