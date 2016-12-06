Emergency Pediatric Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 97-1

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Pediatric Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Todd Ponsky and Aaron Garrison. Articles will include: Solid Organ Injury in Pediatric Surgery; Non-accidental Trauma in Pediatric Surgery; Head and C-spine Evaluation for the Pediatric Surgeon; Abdominal Trauma Evaluation for the Pediatric Surgeon; The Role of Laparoscopy in Pediatric Trauma; The Pediatric Airway and Esophageal Foreign Bodies; Pediatric Appendicitis; Intussusception and Lower GI Bleeding; Pediatric Vascular Access; Pediatric Incarcerated Hernias; Malrotation and Midgut Volvulus in Pediatric Surgery; Pediatric Testicular Torsion; Soft Tissue Abscess and Complex Wound Closure in Pediatric Surgery; Pediatric Ovarian Torsion; Timing of Anesthesia for Pediatric Surgery; and more!