Emergency Pediatric Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323496773, 9780323496780

Emergency Pediatric Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 97-1

1st Edition

Authors: Todd Ponsky Aaron Garrison
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323496773
eBook ISBN: 9780323496780
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Pediatric Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Todd Ponsky and Aaron Garrison. Articles will include: Solid Organ Injury in Pediatric Surgery; Non-accidental Trauma in Pediatric Surgery; Head and C-spine Evaluation for the Pediatric Surgeon; Abdominal Trauma Evaluation for the Pediatric Surgeon; The Role of Laparoscopy in Pediatric Trauma; The Pediatric Airway and Esophageal Foreign Bodies; Pediatric Appendicitis; Intussusception and Lower GI Bleeding; Pediatric Vascular Access; Pediatric Incarcerated Hernias; Malrotation and Midgut Volvulus in Pediatric Surgery; Pediatric Testicular Torsion; Soft Tissue Abscess and Complex Wound Closure in Pediatric Surgery; Pediatric Ovarian Torsion; Timing of Anesthesia for Pediatric Surgery; and more!

About the Authors

Todd Ponsky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Pediatric Surgery Akron Children's Hospital

Aaron Garrison Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Pediatric Surgery Akron Children's Hospital

