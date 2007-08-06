Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416037552, 9781437726565

Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum

6th Edition

eBook ISBN: 9781437726565
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th August 2007
Page Count: 1152
Description

Whether you are a new or an experienced emergency nurse, you'll find that the Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum, 6th Edition is an essential tool for your practice. Authored by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA), this highly-respected resource will help you build and verify your knowledge, develop practice standards, improve quality of care, and educate nursing staff as well as patients and families. The Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum, 6th Edition is also the ideal resource to help you prepare for the Certification for Emergency Nurses (CEN) exam.

Key Features

  • Authored by ENA, you can rely on this text to be the most authoritative and up-to-date resource available.
  • The text's outline format and alphabetical listing of the Clinical Emergencies chapters mean you can find the information you need - fast!

Table of Contents

Clinical Foundation

1. Nursing Assessment and Resuscitation

2. Triage

3. Abuse and Neglect/Sexual Assault

4. Complementary /Alternative Therapies

5. Cultural Dimensions

6. End-of-Life Issues in the Emergency Department

7. Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

8. Organ and Tissue Donation and Post-Transplantation Emergencies

9. Pain Management

Clinical Emergencies

10. Abdominal Emergencies

11. Cardiovascular Emergencies

12. Dental, Ear, Nose, and Throat Emergencies

13. Endocrine Emergencies

14. Environmental Emergencies

15. Facial Emergencies

16. Fluid and Electrolyte Abnormalities

17. Genitourinary Emergencies

18. Hematologic/Oncologic Emergencies

19. Communicable and Infectious Disease Emergencies

20. Medical Emergencies

21. Neurologic Emergencies

22. Obstetric and Gynecologic Emergencies

23. Ocular Emergencies

24. Orthopedic Emergencies

25. Toxicologic Emergencies

26. Psychiatric/Psychosocial Emergencies

27. Respiratory Emergencies

28. Shock Emergencies

29. Wounds and Wound Management

Trauma Emergencies

30. Mechanism of Injury

31. Nursing Assessment and Trauma Resuscitation

32. Abdominal and Urologic Trauma

33. Burn Trauma

34. Neurologic Trauma

35. Ocular and Maxillofacial Trauma

36. Obstetric Trauma

37. Orthopedic Trauma

38. Thoracic Trauma

Professional Components

39. Disaster Preparedness and Response

40. Weapons of Mass Destruction

41. Education: Professional, Patient, and Community

42. Emergency Patient Transfer and Transport

43. Forensic Nursing Practice

44. Legal and Regulatory Issues

45. Professionalism and Leadership

46. Research and Evidenced-Based Practice

Appendices

NANDA-Approved Nursing Diagnoses

Evaluations and Outcomes Correlated with Current Nursing Diagnoses

Coma Scales

Age-Specific Vital Signs

Infant Pain Scales

Trauma Score

Details

No. of pages:
1152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437726565

