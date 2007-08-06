Whether you are a new or an experienced emergency nurse, you'll find that the Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum, 6th Edition is an essential tool for your practice. Authored by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA), this highly-respected resource will help you build and verify your knowledge, develop practice standards, improve quality of care, and educate nursing staff as well as patients and families. The Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum, 6th Edition is also the ideal resource to help you prepare for the Certification for Emergency Nurses (CEN) exam.