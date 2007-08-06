Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum
6th Edition
Description
Whether you are a new or an experienced emergency nurse, you'll find that the Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum, 6th Edition is an essential tool for your practice. Authored by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA), this highly-respected resource will help you build and verify your knowledge, develop practice standards, improve quality of care, and educate nursing staff as well as patients and families. The Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum, 6th Edition is also the ideal resource to help you prepare for the Certification for Emergency Nurses (CEN) exam.
Key Features
- Authored by ENA, you can rely on this text to be the most authoritative and up-to-date resource available.
- The text's outline format and alphabetical listing of the Clinical Emergencies chapters mean you can find the information you need - fast!
Table of Contents
Clinical Foundation
1. Nursing Assessment and Resuscitation
2. Triage
3. Abuse and Neglect/Sexual Assault
4. Complementary /Alternative Therapies
5. Cultural Dimensions
6. End-of-Life Issues in the Emergency Department
7. Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring
8. Organ and Tissue Donation and Post-Transplantation Emergencies
9. Pain Management
Clinical Emergencies
10. Abdominal Emergencies
11. Cardiovascular Emergencies
12. Dental, Ear, Nose, and Throat Emergencies
13. Endocrine Emergencies
14. Environmental Emergencies
15. Facial Emergencies
16. Fluid and Electrolyte Abnormalities
17. Genitourinary Emergencies
18. Hematologic/Oncologic Emergencies
19. Communicable and Infectious Disease Emergencies
20. Medical Emergencies
21. Neurologic Emergencies
22. Obstetric and Gynecologic Emergencies
23. Ocular Emergencies
24. Orthopedic Emergencies
25. Toxicologic Emergencies
26. Psychiatric/Psychosocial Emergencies
27. Respiratory Emergencies
28. Shock Emergencies
29. Wounds and Wound Management
Trauma Emergencies
30. Mechanism of Injury
31. Nursing Assessment and Trauma Resuscitation
32. Abdominal and Urologic Trauma
33. Burn Trauma
34. Neurologic Trauma
35. Ocular and Maxillofacial Trauma
36. Obstetric Trauma
37. Orthopedic Trauma
38. Thoracic Trauma
Professional Components
39. Disaster Preparedness and Response
40. Weapons of Mass Destruction
41. Education: Professional, Patient, and Community
42. Emergency Patient Transfer and Transport
43. Forensic Nursing Practice
44. Legal and Regulatory Issues
45. Professionalism and Leadership
46. Research and Evidenced-Based Practice
Appendices
NANDA-Approved Nursing Diagnoses
Evaluations and Outcomes Correlated with Current Nursing Diagnoses
Coma Scales
Age-Specific Vital Signs
Infant Pain Scales
Trauma Score
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 6th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437726565