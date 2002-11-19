Emergency Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721692784, 9781437720167

Emergency Medicine

2nd Edition

An Approach to Clinical Problem-Solving

Authors: Glenn Hamilton Arthur Sanders Gary Strange Alexander Trott
eBook ISBN: 9781437720167
eBook ISBN: 9780323295284
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th November 2002
Page Count: 930
Description

Back in an all-new edition, Emergency Medicine covers the most common disorders seen in the emergency department in a handy, outline format. It explains the responsibilities of the emergency physician along with the decisions that need to be made. The 2nd Edition is perfect for on-the-go consultation--soft cover, shorter, and more focused.

Key Features

  • Organized by symptom orientation rather than disease, reflecting how patients present.
  • Covers the most common presentations in emergency medicine.
  • Provides case studies throughout the chapters.
  • Gives special consideration to pediatric and geriatric populations in most chapters

Table of Contents

I. Orientation to Emergency Medicine
Introduction
1. Airway Management
2. Cardiopulmonary Cerebral Resuscitation
3. Shock (Strange)


II. Abdominal and GI Disorders
4. Acute Abdominal Pain
5. Acute GI Bleeding
6. Acute Diarrhea


III. CV Disorders
7. Chest Pain
8. Syncope
9. Hypertension


IV. Cutaneous Disorders
10. Rash


V. Immunologic Disorders
11. Anaphylaxis
12. Immunocompromise


VI. Infectious Disorders
13. Febrile Adults


VII. Toxicology/Environmental Disorders
14. The Poisoned Patient
15. Alcohol Intoxication
16. Heat Illness
17. Hypothermia


VIII. Hematologic Disorders
18. Sickle Cell Disease


IX. Hormonal, Metabolic Disorders
19. Diabetes
20. Acute Metabolic Acidosis and Metabolic Alkalosis


X. Head and Neck Disorders
21. Epistaxis
22. Acute Sore Throat
23. Earache
24. Eye Pain/Redness/Trauma


XI. Infancy and Childhood Disorders
25. Febrile Infants
26. Stridor
27. Dehydration


XII. Muscluoskeletal Disorders
28. Low Back Pain
29. Swollen and Painful Joint


XIII. Nervous System Disorders
30. Altered Menal Status
31. Headache
32. Seizures
33. Stroke


XIV. Psycho Behavioral Disorders
34. Behavioral, including suicide
35. Domestic Violence


XV. Thoraco-Respiratory Disorders
36. Acute Dyspnea
37. Wheezing


XVI. Urogenital Disorders
38. Pelvic Pain in Women (including STD)
39. Vaginal Bleeding


XVII. Trauma
40. Blunt Trauma
41. Penetrating Trauma
42. Abdominal Trauma
43. Chest Trauma
44. Open Injuries to the Upper Extremity
45. Closed Injuries of the Upper Extremity
46. Lower Extremity Injury
47. Head and Neck Trauma
48. Wound Care

About the Author

Glenn Hamilton

Arthur Sanders

Gary Strange

Alexander Trott

