Emergency Medicine
2nd Edition
An Approach to Clinical Problem-Solving
Description
Back in an all-new edition, Emergency Medicine covers the most common disorders seen in the emergency department in a handy, outline format. It explains the responsibilities of the emergency physician along with the decisions that need to be made. The 2nd Edition is perfect for on-the-go consultation--soft cover, shorter, and more focused.
Key Features
- Organized by symptom orientation rather than disease, reflecting how patients present.
- Covers the most common presentations in emergency medicine.
- Provides case studies throughout the chapters.
- Gives special consideration to pediatric and geriatric populations in most chapters
Table of Contents
I. Orientation to Emergency Medicine
Introduction
1. Airway Management
2. Cardiopulmonary Cerebral Resuscitation
3. Shock (Strange)
II. Abdominal and GI Disorders
4. Acute Abdominal Pain
5. Acute GI Bleeding
6. Acute Diarrhea
III. CV Disorders
7. Chest Pain
8. Syncope
9. Hypertension
IV. Cutaneous Disorders
10. Rash
V. Immunologic Disorders
11. Anaphylaxis
12. Immunocompromise
VI. Infectious Disorders
13. Febrile Adults
VII. Toxicology/Environmental Disorders
14. The Poisoned Patient
15. Alcohol Intoxication
16. Heat Illness
17. Hypothermia
VIII. Hematologic Disorders
18. Sickle Cell Disease
IX. Hormonal, Metabolic Disorders
19. Diabetes
20. Acute Metabolic Acidosis and Metabolic Alkalosis
X. Head and Neck Disorders
21. Epistaxis
22. Acute Sore Throat
23. Earache
24. Eye Pain/Redness/Trauma
XI. Infancy and Childhood Disorders
25. Febrile Infants
26. Stridor
27. Dehydration
XII. Muscluoskeletal Disorders
28. Low Back Pain
29. Swollen and Painful Joint
XIII. Nervous System Disorders
30. Altered Menal Status
31. Headache
32. Seizures
33. Stroke
XIV. Psycho Behavioral Disorders
34. Behavioral, including suicide
35. Domestic Violence
XV. Thoraco-Respiratory Disorders
36. Acute Dyspnea
37. Wheezing
XVI. Urogenital Disorders
38. Pelvic Pain in Women (including STD)
39. Vaginal Bleeding
XVII. Trauma
40. Blunt Trauma
41. Penetrating Trauma
42. Abdominal Trauma
43. Chest Trauma
44. Open Injuries to the Upper Extremity
45. Closed Injuries of the Upper Extremity
46. Lower Extremity Injury
47. Head and Neck Trauma
48. Wound Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 930
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2003
- Published:
- 19th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720167
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295284
About the Author
Glenn Hamilton
Arthur Sanders
Gary Strange
Alexander Trott
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH