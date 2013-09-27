The ultimate emergency medicine textbook from the renowned Professor Gordian Fulde now in a new edition.

Emergency Medicine 6e presents evidence-based clinical management and treatment advice for emergency medicine students and practitioners in Australasia. The vast range of topics include paediatric, geriatric, gynaecology, psychiatric, dental, rural and Indigenous presentations, ensuring readers are well prepared for any eventuality in the Emergency Department.

This outstanding text combines expertise and experience with fully up-to-date content. It is authored by Professor Gordian Fulde, Emergency Department director at Sydney’s St Vincent's Hospital, with contributions from Dr Sascha Fulde and over 60 other notable emergency medicine clinicians.

Readers will gain a solid understanding of effective procedural and management skills in the ED. Practical tips relate to: patient transport and retrieval; seriously ill patients; advanced nursing roles; general practitioners; working with IT; administration, legal matters, governance and quality care; and interns and students in the emergency department.

The ideal complement to hands-on emergency medicine training, this new edition of Emergency Medicine also prepares readers to apply key emergency medicine skills to unique incidents such as mass casualty and chemical, biological and radiological hazard contingencies.

Topics included in this edition of Emergency Medicine include:

• securing the airway

• resuscitation

• arrhythmia management

• pain management

• imaging

• dermatology

• trauma

• poisoning

• envenomation

• overdose

