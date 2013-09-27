Emergency Medicine - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780729541466, 9780729583336

Emergency Medicine

6th Edition

The Principles of Practice

Authors: Gordian Fulde Sascha Fulde
eBook ISBN: 9780729583336
Paperback ISBN: 9780729541466
eBook ISBN: 9780729581462
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th September 2013
Page Count: 1052
Description

The ultimate emergency medicine textbook from the renowned Professor Gordian Fulde now in a new edition.

Emergency Medicine 6e presents evidence-based clinical management and treatment advice for emergency medicine students and practitioners in Australasia. The vast range of topics include paediatric, geriatric, gynaecology, psychiatric, dental, rural and Indigenous presentations, ensuring readers are well prepared for any eventuality in the Emergency Department.

This outstanding text combines expertise and experience with fully up-to-date content. It is authored by Professor Gordian Fulde, Emergency Department director at Sydney’s St Vincent's Hospital, with contributions from Dr Sascha Fulde and over 60 other notable emergency medicine clinicians.

Readers will gain a solid understanding of effective procedural and management skills in the ED. Practical tips relate to: patient transport and retrieval; seriously ill patients; advanced nursing roles; general practitioners; working with IT; administration, legal matters, governance and quality care; and interns and students in the emergency department.

The ideal complement to hands-on emergency medicine training, this new edition of Emergency Medicine also prepares readers to apply key emergency medicine skills to unique incidents such as mass casualty and chemical, biological and radiological hazard contingencies.

Topics included in this edition of Emergency Medicine include:
• securing the airway
• resuscitation
• arrhythmia management
• pain management
• imaging
• dermatology
• trauma
• poisoning
• envenomation
• overdose

Key Features

  • Coverage of important controversies with evidence based recommendations.
  • Editor comments contained in relevant chapters to provide clinical tips and advice for practice.
  • Increased coverage of topical issues such as deep vein thrombosis (economy class syndrome) and street drugs.
  • Practical rapid reference appendix.
  • Detailed glossary and index.

Table of Contents

  1. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

    2. Securing the airway and ventilation: Resuscitation procedures

    3. Resuscitation and emergency procedures

    4. Ultrasound in emergency medicine

    5. The patient with chest pain, dyspnoea or haemoptysis

    6. Acute Myocardial infarction

    7. Respiratory emergencies, acute breathlessness

    8. Acute pulmonary oedema

    9. Pulmonary embolis and venous thrombosis

    10. Shock

    11. Clinical Electrocardiology and arrhythmia management

    12. Trauma

    13. Neurosurgical emergencies

    14. Aortic and vascular emergencies

    15. Orthopaedic principles, fractures and dislocations

    16. Hand injuries and care

    17. Urological emergencies

    18. Burns

    19. Pain control and analgesia

    20. Patient transport and retrieval

    21. Mass casualty, chemical, biological and radiological hazard contingencies

    22. Neurology

    23. Sick patients and tips

    24. Gastrointestinal emergencies

    25. Poisoning, overdosage and alcohol

    26. Drowning

    27. Envenomation

    28. Electrical injuries

    29. Hypothermia, hyperthermia

    30. Childhood emergencies

    31. Geriatric care

    32. Emergency gynaecology

    33. Endocrine emergencies

    34. Metabolic disorders

    35. Ophthalmic emergencies

    36. Ear, nose and throat emergencies

    37. Dental emergencies

    38. Mental health presentations

    39. Dermatological presentations to emergency

    40. Infectious diseases

    41. The immunocompromised patient

    42. Haematology

    43. Diagnostic imaging

    44. Rural emergencies, indigenous or remote emergency attendances

    45. Advanced nursing roles

    46. Working with IT and the General Practitioner

    47. Quality emergency care and administration

    48. Students guide to an emergency term

Details

No. of pages:
1052
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
About the Author

Gordian Fulde

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Emergency Department, St Vincent’s Hospital, Darlinghurst NSW; Professor in Emergency Medicine, University of New South Wales; Member, Senior Court of Examiners, Australian College of Emergency Medicine, Australia

Sascha Fulde

