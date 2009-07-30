Emergency Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780729538763, 9780729578769

Emergency Medicine

5th Edition

The principles of practice

Authors: Gordian Fulde
eBook ISBN: 9780729578769
Imprint: Saunders Australia
Published Date: 30th July 2009
Page Count: 650
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Emergency Medicine: The principles of practice, 5th edition is a practical guide to assist doctors and other health professionals with patients presenting with acute problems. With contributions from over 60 eminent emergency physicians, doctors and other health professionals, the book provides the most up-to-date coverage of treatment and management in acute medical care including resuscitation, diagnosis, investigations, treatment and further care.
Emergency Medicine, 5th edition contains essential information and provides a quick reference tool for emergency physicians, hospital residents, paramedics, ambulance officers, nurses and general practitioners, as well as students of these disciplines.

Key Features

  • Coverage of important controversies with evidence based recommendations.
  • Editor comments contained in relevant chapters to provide clinical tips and advice for practice.
  • Increased coverage of topical issues such as deep vein thrombosis (economy class syndrome) and street drugs.
  • Practical rapid reference appendix.
  • Detailed glossary and index.

Table of Contents

  1. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

    2. Securing the airway and ventilation: Resuscitation procedures

    3. Resuscitation and emergency procedures

    4. Ultrasound in emergency medicine

    5. The patient with chest pain, dyspnoea or haemoptysis

    6. Acute Myocardial infarction

    7. Respiratory emergencies, acute breathlessness

    8. Acute pulmonary oedema

    9. Pulmonary embolis and venous thrombosis

    10. Shock

    11. Clinical Electrocardiology and arrhythmia management

    12. Trauma

    13. Neurosurgical emergencies

    14. Aortic and vascular emergencies

    15. Orthopaedic principles, fractures and dislocations

    16. Hand injuries and care

    17. Urological emergencies

    18. Burns

    19. Pain control and analgesia

    20. Patient transport and retrieval

    21. Mass casualty, chemical, biological and radiological hazard contingencies

    22. Neurology

    23. Sick patients and tips

    24. Gastrointestinal emergencies

    25. Poisoning, overdosage and alcohol

    26. Drowning

    27. Envenomation

    28. Electrical injuries

    29. Hypothermia, hyperthermia

    30. Childhood emergencies

    31. Geriatric care

    32. Emergency gynaecology

    33. Endocrine emergencies

    34. Metabolic disorders

    35. Ophthalmic emergencies

    36. Ear, nose and throat emergencies

    37. Dental emergencies

    38. Mental health presentations

    39. Dermatological presentations to emergency

    40. Infectious diseases

    41. The immunocompromised patient

    42. Haematology

    43. Diagnostic imaging

    44. Rural emergencies, indigenous or remote emergency attendances

    45. Advanced nursing roles

    46. Working with IT and the General Practitioner

    47. Quality emergency care and administration

    48. Students guide to an emergency term

Details

No. of pages:
650
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Australia 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729578769

About the Author

Gordian Fulde

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Emergency Department, St Vincent’s Hospital, Darlinghurst NSW; Professor in Emergency Medicine, University of New South Wales; Member, Senior Court of Examiners, Australian College of Emergency Medicine, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.