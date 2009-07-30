Emergency Medicine
5th Edition
The principles of practice
Description
Emergency Medicine: The principles of practice, 5th edition is a practical guide to assist doctors and other health professionals with patients presenting with acute problems. With contributions from over 60 eminent emergency physicians, doctors and other health professionals, the book provides the most up-to-date coverage of treatment and management in acute medical care including resuscitation, diagnosis, investigations, treatment and further care.
Emergency Medicine, 5th edition contains essential information and provides a quick reference tool for emergency physicians, hospital residents, paramedics, ambulance officers, nurses and general practitioners, as well as students of these disciplines.
Key Features
- Coverage of important controversies with evidence based recommendations.
- Editor comments contained in relevant chapters to provide clinical tips and advice for practice.
- Increased coverage of topical issues such as deep vein thrombosis (economy class syndrome) and street drugs.
- Practical rapid reference appendix.
- Detailed glossary and index.
Table of Contents
- Cardiopulmonary resuscitation
2. Securing the airway and ventilation: Resuscitation procedures
3. Resuscitation and emergency procedures
4. Ultrasound in emergency medicine
5. The patient with chest pain, dyspnoea or haemoptysis
6. Acute Myocardial infarction
7. Respiratory emergencies, acute breathlessness
8. Acute pulmonary oedema
9. Pulmonary embolis and venous thrombosis
10. Shock
11. Clinical Electrocardiology and arrhythmia management
12. Trauma
13. Neurosurgical emergencies
14. Aortic and vascular emergencies
15. Orthopaedic principles, fractures and dislocations
16. Hand injuries and care
17. Urological emergencies
18. Burns
19. Pain control and analgesia
20. Patient transport and retrieval
21. Mass casualty, chemical, biological and radiological hazard contingencies
22. Neurology
23. Sick patients and tips
24. Gastrointestinal emergencies
25. Poisoning, overdosage and alcohol
26. Drowning
27. Envenomation
28. Electrical injuries
29. Hypothermia, hyperthermia
30. Childhood emergencies
31. Geriatric care
32. Emergency gynaecology
33. Endocrine emergencies
34. Metabolic disorders
35. Ophthalmic emergencies
36. Ear, nose and throat emergencies
37. Dental emergencies
38. Mental health presentations
39. Dermatological presentations to emergency
40. Infectious diseases
41. The immunocompromised patient
42. Haematology
43. Diagnostic imaging
44. Rural emergencies, indigenous or remote emergency attendances
45. Advanced nursing roles
46. Working with IT and the General Practitioner
47. Quality emergency care and administration
48. Students guide to an emergency term
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Australia 2009
- Published:
- 30th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578769
About the Author
Gordian Fulde
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Emergency Department, St Vincent’s Hospital, Darlinghurst NSW; Professor in Emergency Medicine, University of New South Wales; Member, Senior Court of Examiners, Australian College of Emergency Medicine, Australia