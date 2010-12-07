Emergency Medicine Secrets
5th Edition
Table of Contents
I. DECISION MAKING IN EMERGENCY MEDICINE
1. Decision Making in Emergency Medicine
2. Management of Cardiac Arrest and Principles of Resuscitation
3. Airway Management – Rescue Airway Devices
4. Shock
5. Emergency Ultrasound
6. Geriatric Emergency Medicine
7. Safety in Emergency Medicine
8. How to Critically Review Emergency Medicine Literature
9. Evidence-Based Rational Use of Diagnostic Imaging
II. PRIMARY COMPLAINTS
10. Altered Mental Status and Coma
11. Fever
12. Chest Pain
13. Abdominal Pain
14. Nausea and Vomiting
15. Headache
16. Syncope, Vertigo and Dizziness
17. Seizures
18. Anaphylaxis
19. Low Back Pain
III. NONTRAUMATIC ILLNESS
20. Nontraumatic Ocular Emergencies
21. Nontraumatic ENT Emergencies
22. Dental and Oral Surgical Emergencies
IV. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
23. Transient Ischemic Attack and Cerebrovascular Accident
24. Meningitis
V. RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
25. Breathing and Ventilation
26. Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Pneumonia
27. Venous Thromboembolism
VI. CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
28. Congestive Heart Failure and Acute Pulmonary Edema
29. Ischemic Heart Disease
30. Cardiac Dysrhythmias, Pacemakers and Implantable Defibrillators
31. Hypertension, Hypertensive Crisis, Aortic Dissection and Aortic Aneurysms
32. Pericarditis and Myocarditis
VII. GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT
33. Esophagus and Stomach Disorders
34. Bowel Disorders
35. Liver and Biliary Tract Disease
VIII. GENITOURINARY TRACT
36. Renal Colic and Scrotal Pain
37. Acute Urinary Retention
38. Urinary Tract Infection: Cystitis, Pyelonephritis and Prostatitis
39. Chronic Renal Failure and Dialysis
IX. HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY
40. Hemostasis and Coagulopathies
41. Sickle Cell Disease
42. Oncologic Emergencies
X. METABOLISM AND ENDOCRINOLOGY
43. Fluids and Electrolytes
44. Acid-Base Disorders
45. Diabetes Mellitus
46. Thyroid and Adrenal Disorders
XI. INFECTIOUS DISEASE
47. Sepsis Syndromes
48. Soft-Tissue Infections
49. Sexually Transmitted Diseases and HIV Infection
50. Toxic Shock Syndrome
51. Tetanus, Botulism, and Food Poisoning
52. Mosquito and Tick-Borne Diseases of North America
53. Arthritis
54. Skin Diseases
XII. ENVIRONMENTAL EMERGENCIES
55. Lightning and Electrical Injuries
56. Submersion Incidents
57. Hypothermia and Frostbite
58. Heat Illness
59. Altitude Illness and Dysbarisms
XIII. NEONATAL AND CHILDHOOD DISORDERS
60. Evaluation of Fever in Children Younger Than Age Three
61. Seizures in Infancy and Childhood
62. Acute Respiratory Disorders in Children
63. Pediatric Gastrointestinal Disorders and Dehydration
64. Pediatric Infectious Diseases
65. Emergency Department Evaluation of Child Abuse
66. Procedural Sedation and Analgesia of the Pediatric Patient
67. Pediatric and Neonatal Resuscitation
XIV. TOXICOLOGIC EMERGENCIES
68. General Approach to Poisonings
69. The Alcohols: Ethanol, Ethylene Glycol, Methanol and Isopropyl Alcohol
70. Antipyretic Poisoning
71. Bites and Stings
72. Smoke Inhalation
73. Common Drugs of Abuse
74. Cardiovascular Toxicology
75. One Pill Can Kill – Pediatric Ingestions
XV. GYNECOLOGY AND OBSTETRICS
76. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
77. Sexual Assault
78. Spontaneous Abortion, Ectopic Pregnancy, and Vaginal Bleeding
79. Third-Trimester Complications and Delivery
XVI. TRAUMA
80. Multiple Trauma
81. Maxillofacial Trauma
82. Cervical Spine and Spinal Cord Trauma
83. Head Trauma
84. Traumatic Ophthalmologic Emergencies
85. Neck Trauma
86. Chest Trauma
87. Abdominal Trauma
88. Pelvic Fractures and Genitourinary Trauma
89. Trauma in Pregnancy
90. Pediatric Trauma
91. Musculoskeletal Trauma and Conditions of the Extremity
92. Hand Injuries and Infections
93. Burns
94. Wound Management
XVII. BEHAVIORAL EMERGENCIES
95. Acute Psychosis
96. Depression and Suicide
97. Management of the Violent Patient
98. Intimate Partner Violence
XVIII. EMERGENCY MEDICINE ADMINISTRATION AND RISK MANAGEMENT
99. Cost Containment and Risk Management in Emergency Medicine
100. EMTALA, JC, and HIPAA
XIX. EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES SYSTEMS AND MASS CASUALTY INCIDENTS
101. Weapons of Mass Destruction
Description
Emergency Medicine Secrets, 5th Edition, by Drs. Vincent J. Markovchick, Peter T. Pons, and Katherine M. Bakes, gives you the emergency medicine answers you need for successful emergency medicine care. Featuring new chapters and revised content to bring you completely up to date, this dependable review and reference retains its engaging question-and-answer format.
Key Features
- Get the most return for your study time with the proven Secrets® format – concise, easy to read, and highly effective.
- Skim the "Top 100 Secrets" and "Key Points" boxes for a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice.
- Enjoy faster, easier review and master the top issues in emergency medicine with mnemonics, lists, quick-reference tables, and an informal tone that sets this review book apart from the rest.
- Carry it with you in your lab coat pocket for quick reference or review anytime, anywhere.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 7th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323071673
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081283
About the Authors
Vincent Markovchick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emeritus in Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine; Attending Emergency Medicine Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, Colorado
About the Editors
Katherine Bakes Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Physician, Denver Health Emergency Department, Director, At-Risk Intervention and Mentoring (AIM), Community Affairs Clinical Director, Denver Health Medical Center; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine; Clinical Instructor, Denver, Colorado, USA
Peter Pons Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Emergency Medical Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver; Professor Emeritus, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of ColoradoSchool of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado