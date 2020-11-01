Emergency Medicine Secrets - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323694735

Emergency Medicine Secrets

7th Edition

Editors: Katherine Bakes Jennie Buchanan Maria Moreira Richard Byyny Peter Pons
Paperback ISBN: 9780323694735
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 752
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Emergency Medicine Secrets, 7th Edition, offers practical, up-to-date coverage of the full range of essential topics in this dynamic field. This highly regarded resource features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, pearls, memory aids, and an easy-to-read style – making inquiry, reference, and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323694735

About the Editors

Katherine Bakes

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Physician, Denver Health Emergency Department, Director, At-Risk Intervention and Mentoring (AIM), Community Affairs Clinical Director, Denver Health Medical Center; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine; Clinical Instructor, Denver, Colorado, USA

Jennie Buchanan

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health and Hospital Authority, Clinical Faculty, Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, Denver; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

Maria Moreira

Richard Byyny

Peter Pons

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Emergency Medical Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver; Professor Emeritus, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of ColoradoSchool of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.