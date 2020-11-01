Emergency Medicine Secrets
7th Edition
For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Emergency Medicine Secrets, 7th Edition, offers practical, up-to-date coverage of the full range of essential topics in this dynamic field. This highly regarded resource features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, pearls, memory aids, and an easy-to-read style – making inquiry, reference, and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323694735
About the Editors
Katherine Bakes
Attending Physician, Denver Health Emergency Department, Director, At-Risk Intervention and Mentoring (AIM), Community Affairs Clinical Director, Denver Health Medical Center; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine; Clinical Instructor, Denver, Colorado, USA
Jennie Buchanan
Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health and Hospital Authority, Clinical Faculty, Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, Denver; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado
Maria Moreira
Richard Byyny
Peter Pons
Attending Emergency Medical Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver; Professor Emeritus, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of ColoradoSchool of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado
