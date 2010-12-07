Emergency Medicine Secrets - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323071673, 9780323081283

Emergency Medicine Secrets

5th Edition

Editors: Katherine Bakes Peter Pons
Authors: Vincent Markovchick
eBook ISBN: 9780323081283
Paperback ISBN: 9780323071673
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th December 2010
Page Count: 768
Table of Contents

I. DECISION MAKING IN EMERGENCY MEDICINE

1. Decision Making in Emergency Medicine

2. Management of Cardiac Arrest and Principles of Resuscitation

3. Airway Management – Rescue Airway Devices

4. Shock

5. Emergency Ultrasound

6. Geriatric Emergency Medicine

7. Safety in Emergency Medicine

8. How to Critically Review Emergency Medicine Literature

9. Evidence-Based Rational Use of Diagnostic Imaging

II. PRIMARY COMPLAINTS

10. Altered Mental Status and Coma

11. Fever

12. Chest Pain

13. Abdominal Pain

14. Nausea and Vomiting

15. Headache

16. Syncope, Vertigo and Dizziness

17. Seizures

18. Anaphylaxis

19. Low Back Pain

III. NONTRAUMATIC ILLNESS

20. Nontraumatic Ocular Emergencies

21. Nontraumatic ENT Emergencies

22. Dental and Oral Surgical Emergencies

IV. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

23. Transient Ischemic Attack and Cerebrovascular Accident

24. Meningitis

V. RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

25. Breathing and Ventilation

26. Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Pneumonia

27. Venous Thromboembolism

VI. CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

28. Congestive Heart Failure and Acute Pulmonary Edema

29. Ischemic Heart Disease

30. Cardiac Dysrhythmias, Pacemakers and Implantable Defibrillators

31. Hypertension, Hypertensive Crisis, Aortic Dissection and Aortic Aneurysms

32. Pericarditis and Myocarditis

VII. GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT

33. Esophagus and Stomach Disorders

34. Bowel Disorders

35. Liver and Biliary Tract Disease

VIII. GENITOURINARY TRACT

36. Renal Colic and Scrotal Pain

37. Acute Urinary Retention

38. Urinary Tract Infection: Cystitis, Pyelonephritis and Prostatitis

39. Chronic Renal Failure and Dialysis

IX. HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY

40. Hemostasis and Coagulopathies

41. Sickle Cell Disease

42. Oncologic Emergencies

X. METABOLISM AND ENDOCRINOLOGY

43. Fluids and Electrolytes

44. Acid-Base Disorders

45. Diabetes Mellitus

46. Thyroid and Adrenal Disorders

XI. INFECTIOUS DISEASE

47. Sepsis Syndromes

48. Soft-Tissue Infections

49. Sexually Transmitted Diseases and HIV Infection

50. Toxic Shock Syndrome

51. Tetanus, Botulism, and Food Poisoning

52. Mosquito and Tick-Borne Diseases of North America

53. Arthritis

54. Skin Diseases

XII. ENVIRONMENTAL EMERGENCIES

55. Lightning and Electrical Injuries

56. Submersion Incidents

57. Hypothermia and Frostbite

58. Heat Illness

59. Altitude Illness and Dysbarisms

XIII. NEONATAL AND CHILDHOOD DISORDERS

60. Evaluation of Fever in Children Younger Than Age Three

61. Seizures in Infancy and Childhood

62. Acute Respiratory Disorders in Children

63. Pediatric Gastrointestinal Disorders and Dehydration

64. Pediatric Infectious Diseases

65. Emergency Department Evaluation of Child Abuse

66. Procedural Sedation and Analgesia of the Pediatric Patient

67. Pediatric and Neonatal Resuscitation

XIV. TOXICOLOGIC EMERGENCIES

68. General Approach to Poisonings

69. The Alcohols: Ethanol, Ethylene Glycol, Methanol and Isopropyl Alcohol

70. Antipyretic Poisoning

71. Bites and Stings

72. Smoke Inhalation

73. Common Drugs of Abuse

74. Cardiovascular Toxicology

75. One Pill Can Kill – Pediatric Ingestions

XV. GYNECOLOGY AND OBSTETRICS

76. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

77. Sexual Assault

78. Spontaneous Abortion, Ectopic Pregnancy, and Vaginal Bleeding

79. Third-Trimester Complications and Delivery

XVI. TRAUMA

80. Multiple Trauma

81. Maxillofacial Trauma

82. Cervical Spine and Spinal Cord Trauma

83. Head Trauma

84. Traumatic Ophthalmologic Emergencies

85. Neck Trauma

86. Chest Trauma

87. Abdominal Trauma

88. Pelvic Fractures and Genitourinary Trauma

89. Trauma in Pregnancy

90. Pediatric Trauma

91. Musculoskeletal Trauma and Conditions of the Extremity

92. Hand Injuries and Infections

93. Burns

94. Wound Management

XVII. BEHAVIORAL EMERGENCIES

95. Acute Psychosis

96. Depression and Suicide

97. Management of the Violent Patient

98. Intimate Partner Violence

XVIII. EMERGENCY MEDICINE ADMINISTRATION AND RISK MANAGEMENT

99. Cost Containment and Risk Management in Emergency Medicine

100. EMTALA, JC, and HIPAA

XIX. EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES SYSTEMS AND MASS CASUALTY INCIDENTS

101. Weapons of Mass Destruction

Description

Emergency Medicine Secrets, 5th Edition, by Drs. Vincent J. Markovchick, Peter T. Pons, and Katherine M. Bakes, gives you the emergency medicine answers you need for successful emergency medicine care. Featuring new chapters and revised content to bring you completely up to date, this dependable review and reference retains its engaging question-and-answer format.

Key Features

  • Get the most return for your study time with the proven Secrets® format – concise, easy to read, and highly effective.

  • Skim the "Top 100 Secrets" and "Key Points" boxes for a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice.

  • Enjoy faster, easier review and master the top issues in emergency medicine with mnemonics, lists, quick-reference tables, and an informal tone that sets this review book apart from the rest.

  • Carry it with you in your lab coat pocket for quick reference or review anytime, anywhere.

About the Editors

Katherine Bakes Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Physician, Denver Health Emergency Department, Director, At-Risk Intervention and Mentoring (AIM), Community Affairs Clinical Director, Denver Health Medical Center; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine; Clinical Instructor, Denver, Colorado, USA

Peter Pons Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Emergency Medical Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver; Professor Emeritus, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of ColoradoSchool of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

About the Authors

Vincent Markovchick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor Emeritus in Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine; Attending Emergency Medicine Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, Colorado

