Emergency Medicine Review
1st Edition
Preparing for the Boards (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Authors: Richard Harrigan Jacob Ufberg Matthew Tripp
eBook ISBN: 9781437735888
eBook ISBN: 9780323246804
Paperback ISBN: 9781416061915
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2010
Page Count: 528
Description
Emergency Medicine Review: Preparing for the Boards, by Richard Harrigan, Matthew Tripp, and Jacob Ufberg, uniquely combines a comprehensive, bulleted review of all required subjects with a thorough practice exam of board-style questions, giving you all the tools you need to be prepared and confident during the American Board of Emergency Medicine's qualifying exam and beyond! You can also access the online Q&A review at expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- A comprehensive, bulleted review section allows you to efficiently brush up on every area tested on the exam.
- Board-style practice questions – in print and online – let you assess your mastery of all topics you need to know.
- Over 200 illustrations challenge you to correctly identify images, read ECGs, and interpret other visual elements crucial to successful completion of the exam.
- Answers and detailed explanations for every question enable you to fill any gaps in your knowledge.
- Content based on The Model of the Clinical Practice of Emergency Medicine, from which the boards and ConCert exams are also derived, lets you focus on the most essential information in the field.
Details
About the Author
Richard Harrigan
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Temple University Hospital and School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
Jacob Ufberg
Matthew Tripp
