Emergency Medicine Review

1st Edition

Preparing for the Boards (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Authors: Richard Harrigan Jacob Ufberg Matthew Tripp
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2010
Page Count: 528
Description

Emergency Medicine Review: Preparing for the Boards, by Richard Harrigan, Matthew Tripp, and Jacob Ufberg, uniquely combines a comprehensive, bulleted review of all required subjects with a thorough practice exam of board-style questions, giving you all the tools you need to be prepared and confident during the American Board of Emergency Medicine's qualifying exam and beyond! You can also access the online Q&A review at expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive, bulleted review section allows you to efficiently brush up on every area tested on the exam.

  • Board-style practice questions – in print and online – let you assess your mastery of all topics you need to know.

  • Over 200 illustrations challenge you to correctly identify images, read ECGs, and interpret other visual elements crucial to successful completion of the exam.

  • Answers and detailed explanations for every question enable you to fill any gaps in your knowledge.

  • Content based on The Model of the Clinical Practice of Emergency Medicine, from which the boards and ConCert exams are also derived, lets you focus on the most essential information in the field.

About the Author

Richard Harrigan

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Temple University Hospital and School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

Jacob Ufberg

Matthew Tripp

