Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-4
1st Edition
Authors: Justine Lee Lisa Powell
eBook ISBN: 9780323185936
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323185929
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th June 2013
Description
Review the latest clinical information in emergency medicine for the small animal practitioner. This issue covers: monitoring, poisonings, neurologic trauma, ultrasound use, endocrine emergencies, fluid therapy, respiratory emergencies, transfusion medicine, CPR, cardiac emergencies, urologic emergencies, mechanical ventilation, and more!
About the Authors
Justine Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pet Poison Helpline, Bloomington, MN
Lisa Powell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine, St. Paul, MN
