Emergency General Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323640992, 9780323641005

Emergency General Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-5

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Martin Paul Schenarts
eBook ISBN: 9780323641005
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323640992
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th October 2018
Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Emergency General Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Ron Martin (the Consulting Editor of Surgical Clinics) and Paul Schenarts. Articles will include: Aggressive Soft Tissue Infections; Acute Limb Ischemia; Acute Biliary Disease; Upper GI Hemorrhage; Perioperative Management of Anti-coagulation in Emergency Surgery; Appendicitis; Bowel Obstruction; Pancreatitis; Gut Ischemia; Acid Peptic Disease; Pneumoperitoneum; Volvulus; Diverticulitis; Lower GI Hemorrhage; and more!

About the Authors

Ronald Martin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield, Wisconsin; General Surgery Specialist , York Hospital System, York, Maine

Paul Schenarts Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Chief of Trauma, Surgical Critical Care & Emergency Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Nebraska, College of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska

