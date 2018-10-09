Emergency General Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-5

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Emergency General Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Ron Martin (the Consulting Editor of Surgical Clinics) and Paul Schenarts. Articles will include: Aggressive Soft Tissue Infections; Acute Limb Ischemia; Acute Biliary Disease; Upper GI Hemorrhage; Perioperative Management of Anti-coagulation in Emergency Surgery; Appendicitis; Bowel Obstruction; Pancreatitis; Gut Ischemia; Acid Peptic Disease; Pneumoperitoneum; Volvulus; Diverticulitis; Lower GI Hemorrhage; and more!