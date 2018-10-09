Emergency General Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-5
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Emergency General Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Ron Martin (the Consulting Editor of Surgical Clinics) and Paul Schenarts. Articles will include: Aggressive Soft Tissue Infections; Acute Limb Ischemia; Acute Biliary Disease; Upper GI Hemorrhage; Perioperative Management of Anti-coagulation in Emergency Surgery; Appendicitis; Bowel Obstruction; Pancreatitis; Gut Ischemia; Acid Peptic Disease; Pneumoperitoneum; Volvulus; Diverticulitis; Lower GI Hemorrhage; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 9th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323641005
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323640992
About the Authors
Ronald Martin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgery, Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield, Wisconsin; General Surgery Specialist , York Hospital System, York, Maine
Paul Schenarts Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Chief of Trauma, Surgical Critical Care & Emergency Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Nebraska, College of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska