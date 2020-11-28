COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Emergency Department Resuscitation, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323761079

Emergency Department Resuscitation, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 38-4

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Winters Susan Wilcox
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323761079
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Mike Winters and Susan R. Wilcox, focuses on Emergency Department Resuscitation. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Amal Mattu. Topics include: Mindset of the Resuscitationist; Updates in Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation; Post-Arrest Interventions That Save Lives; Current Concepts and Controversies in Fluid Resuscitation; Emergency Transfusions; Updates in Sepsis Resuscitation; Pediatric Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation; The Crashing Toxicology Patient; The Crashing Obese Patient; Massive GI Hemorrhage; Updates in Traumatic Cardiac Arrest; Resuscitating the Crashing Pregnant Patient; Pearls & Pitfalls in the Crashing Geriatric Patient; Current Controversies in Caring for the Critically Ill PE Patient; and ECMO in the ED.

About the Editors

Michael Winters

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Susan Wilcox

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Emergency Medicine, Harvard Medicial School, Boston, MA, USA

