Emergency Department Resuscitation, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 38-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Mike Winters and Susan R. Wilcox, focuses on Emergency Department Resuscitation. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Amal Mattu. Topics include: Mindset of the Resuscitationist; Updates in Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation; Post-Arrest Interventions That Save Lives; Current Concepts and Controversies in Fluid Resuscitation; Emergency Transfusions; Updates in Sepsis Resuscitation; Pediatric Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation; The Crashing Toxicology Patient; The Crashing Obese Patient; Massive GI Hemorrhage; Updates in Traumatic Cardiac Arrest; Resuscitating the Crashing Pregnant Patient; Pearls & Pitfalls in the Crashing Geriatric Patient; Current Controversies in Caring for the Critically Ill PE Patient; and ECMO in the ED.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323761079
About the Editors
Michael Winters
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland School of Medicine
Susan Wilcox
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Emergency Medicine, Harvard Medicial School, Boston, MA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.