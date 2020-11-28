Emergency Department Resuscitation, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 38-4

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Mike Winters and Susan R. Wilcox, focuses on Emergency Department Resuscitation. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Amal Mattu. Topics include: Mindset of the Resuscitationist; Updates in Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation; Post-Arrest Interventions That Save Lives; Current Concepts and Controversies in Fluid Resuscitation; Emergency Transfusions; Updates in Sepsis Resuscitation; Pediatric Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation; The Crashing Toxicology Patient; The Crashing Obese Patient; Massive GI Hemorrhage; Updates in Traumatic Cardiac Arrest; Resuscitating the Crashing Pregnant Patient; Pearls & Pitfalls in the Crashing Geriatric Patient; Current Controversies in Caring for the Critically Ill PE Patient; and ECMO in the ED.