Emergency Cardiac Care 2012: From the ED to the CCU, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 30-4
1st Edition
Emergency physicians are usually the first to care for patients with emergency cardiac conditions. They must initiate therapy in a timely manner and must plan care in conjunction with cardiologists, who continue the patient's care. This issue has both emergency physicians and cardiologists as authors, reflecting the fact that both care for patients with cardiac emergencies. Physicians in both disciplines should benefit from the articles in this issue, resulting in better patient care.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 29th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747092
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455748914
Amal Mattu Author
Professor and Vice Chair of Education Co-Director, Emergency Cardiology Fellowship Department of Emergency Medicine University of Maryland School of Medicine Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Mandeep Mehra Author
University of Maryland