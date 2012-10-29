Emergency Cardiac Care 2012: From the ED to the CCU, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748914, 9781455747092

Emergency Cardiac Care 2012: From the ED to the CCU, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 30-4

1st Edition

Authors: Amal Mattu Mandeep Mehra
eBook ISBN: 9781455747092
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748914
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Emergency physicians are usually the first to care for patients with emergency cardiac conditions. They must initiate therapy in a timely manner and must plan care in conjunction with cardiologists, who continue the patient's care. This issue has both emergency physicians and cardiologists as authors, reflecting the fact that both care for patients with cardiac emergencies. Physicians in both disciplines should benefit from the articles in this issue, resulting in better patient care.

About the Authors

Amal Mattu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair of Education Co-Director, Emergency Cardiology Fellowship Department of Emergency Medicine University of Maryland School of Medicine Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Mandeep Mehra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland

