Emergency and Trauma Radiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-4

Editor Savvas Nicolaou, MD and authors provide a comprehensive review of Emergency and Trauma Radiology. Articles will include: Improving outcomes in the polytrauma patient: a review of the role of whole body CT; Advanced imaging in the emergency department: dual energy CT in the acute setting; Imaging of traumatic brain injury: basic concepts and future direction; Imaging patterns and management algorithms in acute stroke: an update for the emergency radiologist; Imaging of non-traumatic neuroradiology emergencies; Pearls and pitfalls in C-spine trauma with new concepts; Face and neck infections: What the emergency radiologist needs to know; Negative CT for acute pulmonary embolism: important differentials in acute dyspnea; Imaging of penetrating thoracic injury; Imaging of easily missed fractures in the upper extremity; Imaging of easily missed fractures in the lower extremity; Imaging of genitourinary trauma; Imaging of ischemia, obstruction and infection in the abdomen; Imaging of pancreatic and duodenal trauma; and more!