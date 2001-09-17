Emergency and Security Lighting
1st Edition
Description
The comprehensive guide for identifying needs, specification and installation of emergency and security lighting systems.
Emergency and Security Lighting is a thoroughly practical guide for lighting installers and electricians, intruder alarm and fire alarm installers, and managers with security and health and safety responsibilities. Covering the latest workplace directives, building and fire regulations, it is essential reading. The text is concise and accessible and includes the latest technical developments such as low-energy systems for extended period lighting.
This book provides the underpinning knowledge necessary for the level 3 NVQs from SITO / City & Guilds. The concise, accessible text makes it an ideal coursebook. This accessibility also makes it ideal for hard-pressed practitioners.
Gerard Honey is a practising security installer working in the UK and Spain. He is author of a number of security books and a regular contributor to magazines including Security Installer and PSI.
Key Features
Readership
Alarm installers, electricians (lighting installation), fire alarm system installers, health and safety managers, security managers, architects.
Table of Contents
Preface. Acknowledgements. Part 1 Emergency Lighting Systems: Introduction; System selection; Design considerations; Self-contained systems; Central battery systems; Wiring systems; Batteries and data; Low mounted way guidance systems and ancillary applications; Automatic intelligent testing; Reference information. Part 2 Security Lighting Systems: Architecture; Selection of lighting system; Luminaires and light forms; Detection techniques; Demand lighting; Extended period lighting; CCTV and observation lighting; Energy management; Integrated systems and central monitoring; Reference information. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 17th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477596
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750650373
About the Author
Gerard Honey
Gerard Honey is an experienced international installer and well known author within the electrical and electronic security and safety areas. He is married with two grown up children and spends part of his time in the north of England, the remainder working abroad. He promotes a healthy lifestyle and swims and cycles on a regular basis, but has an interest in most other sports also - particularly football. Gerard Honey is practical and sees all installations in real terms as he understands technical limitations and working problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Experienced systems installer, Durham, U.K.
Reviews
'The book provides some essential tips on current thinking for installers who have long been involved in lighting systems as well as those considering a move into this sector as an added source of revenue... Busy installers will find it a highly practical guide.' Security Installer, January 2002