Emergency and Critical Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323444866, 9780323444873

Emergency and Critical Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 19-2

1st Edition

Authors: Margaret Fordham Brian Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9780323444873
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444866
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th May 2016
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice focuses on Emergency and Critical Care. Articles include:. Basic Shock Physiology and Critical Care; Common Emergencies in Pet Birds; Emergency and Critical Care in Pet Birds; Common Emergencies of Small Mammals; Critical Care, Analgesia and Anesthesia of Small Mammals; Toxicologic Emergencies in Exotics; Common Wildlife Emergencies; Arachnid and Insect Emergency Care, Rabbit Physiology and Treatment for Shock? and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323444873
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323444866

About the Authors

Margaret Fordham Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Regional Veterinary and Emergency Center

Brian Roberts Author

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Matthews University

