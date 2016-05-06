Emergency and Critical Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 19-2
1st Edition
Authors: Margaret Fordham Brian Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9780323444873
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444866
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th May 2016
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice focuses on Emergency and Critical Care. Articles include:. Basic Shock Physiology and Critical Care; Common Emergencies in Pet Birds; Emergency and Critical Care in Pet Birds; Common Emergencies of Small Mammals; Critical Care, Analgesia and Anesthesia of Small Mammals; Toxicologic Emergencies in Exotics; Common Wildlife Emergencies; Arachnid and Insect Emergency Care, Rabbit Physiology and Treatment for Shock? and more!
About the Authors
Margaret Fordham Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Regional Veterinary and Emergency Center
Brian Roberts Author
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Matthews University
