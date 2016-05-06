Emergency and Critical Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 19-2

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice focuses on Emergency and Critical Care. Articles include:. Basic Shock Physiology and Critical Care; Common Emergencies in Pet Birds; Emergency and Critical Care in Pet Birds; Common Emergencies of Small Mammals; Critical Care, Analgesia and Anesthesia of Small Mammals; Toxicologic Emergencies in Exotics; Common Wildlife Emergencies; Arachnid and Insect Emergency Care, Rabbit Physiology and Treatment for Shock? and more!