Emergency and Critical Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 30-2 - 1st Edition

Emergency and Critical Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Diana Hassel
eBook ISBN: 9780323320474
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323320283
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd July 2014
Drs. Diana Hassel and Vanessa Cook have put together an expert team of authors focused on emergency and critical care topics. Articles include: Field Triage of the Neonatal Foal, CPR in the neonatal foal: has RECOVER changed our approach?, Update on the management of neonatal sepsis, SIRS or endotoxemia?, Ultrasound of the equine acute abdomen, Evaluation of the colic: Decision for referral, The utility of lactate in critically ill adults and neonates, Crystalloid and colloid therapy, Acute hemorrhage and blood transfusions, Coagulopathies, and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323320474
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323320283

About the Authors

Diana Hassel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State

