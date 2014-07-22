Emergency and Critical Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 30-2

Drs. Diana Hassel and Vanessa Cook have put together an expert team of authors focused on emergency and critical care topics. Articles include: Field Triage of the Neonatal Foal, CPR in the neonatal foal: has RECOVER changed our approach?, Update on the management of neonatal sepsis, SIRS or endotoxemia?, Ultrasound of the equine acute abdomen, Evaluation of the colic: Decision for referral, The utility of lactate in critically ill adults and neonates, Crystalloid and colloid therapy, Acute hemorrhage and blood transfusions, Coagulopathies, and more!