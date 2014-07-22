Emergency and Critical Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Authors: Diana Hassel
eBook ISBN: 9780323320474
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323320283
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd July 2014
Description
Drs. Diana Hassel and Vanessa Cook have put together an expert team of authors focused on emergency and critical care topics. Articles include: Field Triage of the Neonatal Foal, CPR in the neonatal foal: has RECOVER changed our approach?, Update on the management of neonatal sepsis, SIRS or endotoxemia?, Ultrasound of the equine acute abdomen, Evaluation of the colic: Decision for referral, The utility of lactate in critically ill adults and neonates, Crystalloid and colloid therapy, Acute hemorrhage and blood transfusions, Coagulopathies, and more!
About the Authors
Diana Hassel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State
