Emergence of Pharmaceutical Industry Growth with Industrial IoT Approach
1st Edition
Description
Emergence of Pharmaceutical Industry Growth with Industrial IoT Approach uses an innovative approach to explore how the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data can improve approaches, create efficiencies, and make discoveries. Rapid growth of the IoT has encouraged many companies in the manufacturing sector to make use of this technology to unlock its potential. Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are no exception to this, as IoT has the potential to revolutionize aspects of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process from drug discovery to manufacturing. IoT in pharmaceutical manufacturing coupled with big data and advanced analytics can scrutinize massive amounts of data that can be harnessed to improve manufacturing efficiency. Using clear, concise language and real world case studies, this book discusses systems level from both a human-factors point of view and the perspective of networking, databases, privacy and anti-spoofing. The wide variety in topics presented offers readers multiple perspectives on a how to integrate the Internet of Things into pharmaceutical manufacturing. Emergence of Pharmaceutical Industry Growth with Industrial IoT Approach is a useful resource for researchers in pharmaceutical sciences, information and communication technologies specialized in healthcare, and pharmacovigilance specialists.
Key Features
- Covers efficiency improvements of pharmaceutical manufacturing through IoT/Big Data approach
- Explores cutting-edge technologies through sensor enabled environment in the pharmaceutical industry
- Discusses systems level both from a human-factors point of view and the perspective of networking, databases, privacy and anti-spoofing
Readership
Specialists, researchers, graduate students, designers, experts and engineers in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Internet of Things
Table of Contents
1. A Neoteric Swarm Intelligence Stationed IOT-IWD Algorithm for Revolutionizing Pharmaceutical Industry leading to Digital Health
Neha Sharma, Usha Batra, Sherin Zafar
2. A Survey on IoT Applications Using Electroencephalogram
Debjani Chakraborty, Ahona Ghosh, Sriparna Saha
3. A Case Study: Impact of Iot Devices and Pharma on the Improvements of a Child in Autism
Muhammad Javaid Afzal, Shahzadi Tayyaba, Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, Farah Javaid, Valentina Emillia Balas
4. IoT based Pharmaceutics Data Analysis
Pranshu Dhingra , Gayathri, Rakesh kumar S, Vijayakumar Singanamalla, C.Ramesh, Balamurugan B
5. Reliable Pharma cold chain monitoring and analytics through IOT Edge
S.Balachandar, R.Chinnaiyan
6. The growing role of IOT in healthcare wearable's
R.Indrakumari, T. Poongodi, P.Suresh, B.Balamurugan
7. IoT in Pharma Industry: Possibilities and Challenges
Mohan Singh, Smriti Sachan, Akansha Singh, Krishna Kant Singh
8. IoT Technologies for Elderly Healthcare Applications
Jinesh Padikkapparambil, Cornelius Ncube, Krishna Kant Singh, Akansha Singh
9. An Insight of IoT Applications in Pharmaceutical Domain
Sushruta Mishra, Anuttam Dash, Brojo Kishore Mishra
10. Smart pills: A complete revolutionary technology than Endoscopy
Subhashree Sahoo, Amiya Bhusan Bagjadab, Sushree Bibhuprada B. Priyadarshini
11. BioSenHealth 2.0– A low cost, energy efficient IoT based blood glucose monitoring system
Vikram Puri, Raghvendra Kumar, Dac Nhuong le, Sandeep Singh Jagdev, Nidhi Sachdeva
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 6th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195932
About the Editor
Valentina Balas
Valentina E. Balas, Ph. D, is currently Full Professor in the Department of Automatics and Applied Software at the Faculty of Engineering, “Aurel Vlaicu” University of Arad, Romania. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Electronics and Telecommunications from Polytechnic University of Timisoara. Dr. Balas is author of more than 270 research papers in refereed journals and International Conferences. Her research interests are in Intelligent Systems, Fuzzy Control, Soft Computing, Smart Sensors, Information Fusion, Modeling and Simulation. She is the Editor-in Chief of International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and to International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE), member in Editorial Board member of several national and international journals and is an evaluator expert for national and international projects. She served as General Chair of the International Workshop Soft Computing and Applications in seven editions 2005-2016 held in Romania and Hungary. Dr. Balas participated in many international conferences as an Organizer, Session Chair and member on the International Program Committee. Now she is working on a national project with EU funding support: BioCell-NanoART = Novel Bio-inspired Cellular Nano-Architectures - For Digital Integrated Circuits, 2M Euro from National Authority for Scientific Research and Innovation. She is a member of EUSFLAT, ACM and a Senior Member, IEEE, member in TC – Fuzzy Systems (IEEE CIS), member in TC - Emergent Technologies (IEEE CIS), member in TC – Soft Computing (IEEE SMCS). Dr. Balas was Vice-president (Awards) of IFSA International Fuzzy Systems Association Council (2013-2015) and is a Joint Secretary of the Governing Council of Forum for Interdisciplinary Mathematics (FIM), - A Multidisciplinary Academic Body, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Automatics and Applied Software, Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Romania
Vijender Solanki
Vijender Kumar Solanki, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor in Department of Computer Science & Engineering, CMR Institute of Technology (Autonomous), Hyderabad, TS, India. He has more than 11 years of academic experience in network security, IoT, Big Data, Smart City and IT. Prior to his current role, he was associated with Apeejay Institute of Technology, Greater Noida, UP, KSRCE (Autonomous) Institution, Tamilnadu, India & Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad, UP, India. He has attended an orientation program at UGC-Academic Staff College, University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala & Refresher course at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, UP, India.He has authored or co-authored more than 25 research articles that are published in journals, books and conference proceedings. He has edited or co-edited 4 books in the area of Information Technology. He teaches graduate & post graduate level courses in IT at ITS. He received Ph.D in Computer Science and Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, India in 2017 and ME, MCA from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Haryana, India in 2007 and 2004, respectively and a bachelor's degree in Science from JLN Government College, Faridabad Haryana, India in 2001.He is Editor in International Journal of Machine Learning and Networked Collaborative Engineering (IJMLNCE) ISSN 2581-3242, Associate Editor in International Journal of Information Retrieval Research (IJIRR), IGI-GLOBAL, USA,ISSN: 2155-6377 | E-ISSN: 2155-6385 also serving editorial board members with many reputed journals. He has guest edited many volumes, with IGI-Global, USA, InderScience & Many more reputed publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, CMR Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, TS, India
Raghvendra Kumar
Dr. Raghvendra Kumar has completed his PhD. in Faculty of Engineering and Technology from Jodhpur National University India. He has 4 years of teaching and research experience internationally. He has an intensive background of academic quality accreditation in higher education besides scientific research activities, he has authored several research papers in Scopus indexed and impact factor research journals\international conferences, authored 08, edited 06 international reputed Computer Science area books, focused on research students, has many publications to his credit. He is Associate Editor, Regional Editor, and Editorial board member, PC member, reviewer for several reputed international journals and conferences around the globe. He also chaired international conference sessions and presented session talks internationally. He has strong analytical, problem solving, interpersonal and communication skills. His areas of interest include Wireless Sensor Network (WSN), Internet of Things IoT, Mobile Application Programming, Ad hoc Networks, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Mobile Computing, Data Mining and Software Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, LNCT College, Jabalpur, India