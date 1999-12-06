EMC for Systems and Installations
1st Edition
Description
This is a guide for the system designers and installers faced with the day-to-day issues of achieving EMC, and will be found valuable across a wide range of roles and sectors, including process control, manufacturing, medical, IT and building management. The EMC issues covered will also make this book essential reading for product manufacturers and suppliers - and highly relevant for managers as well as technical staff.
The authors' approach is thoroughly practical - all areas of installation EMC are covered, with particular emphasis on cabling and earthing. Students on MSc and CPD programmes will also find in this book some valuable real-world antidotes to the academic treatises.
The book is presented in two parts: the first is non-technical, and looks at the need for EMC in the context of systems and installations, with a chapter on the management aspects of EMC. The second part covers the technical aspects of EMC, looking at the various established methods which can be applied to ensure compatibility, and setting these in the context of the new responsibilities facing system builders.
EMC for Systems and Installations is designed to complement Tim Williams' highly successful EMC for Product Designers.
Key Features
- Practical guide to EMC design issues for those involved in systems design and installation
- Complementary title to Williams' bestselling EMC for Product Designers
- Unique guidance for installers on EMC topics
Readership
Systems engineers and technicians, installation engineers, EMC test and consultant engineers, IEE CPD students, 3rd year and MSc students
Table of Contents
Part 1: Overview: Introduction
The EMC needs of systems
The EMC Directive's requirements for systems and installations; Management of systems
Part 2: Technical issues: Interference sources and coupling
Earthing and bonding
Cabinets and cubicles
Cabling; Filtering
Surge protection
In-situ testing
Appendices: Systems EMC checklist
Harmonized EMC standards for apparatus, and their requirements in short form
Some published case studies
Useful tables and formulae
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1999
- Published:
- 6th December 1999
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530833
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750641678
About the Author
Tim Williams
Tim Williams worked for a variety of companies as an electronic design engineer, before startinghis own consultancy specializing in EMC design and test advice and training. He has monitored the progress of the EMC Directive and its associated standards since it was first made public, over the last 25 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Elmac Services, Wareham, UK
Keith Armstrong
Reviews
"...contains all the fundamental information necessary for designing equipment and systems to meet the EMC requirements." --Tony Waldron, Cadac Sound+