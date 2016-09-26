EMC for Product Designers
5th Edition
Description
EMC for Product Designers, Fifth Edition, provides all the key information needed to meet the requirements of the EMC compliance standards. More importantly, it shows how to incorporate EMC principles into the product design process, avoiding cost and performance penalties to meet the needs of specific standards that produce a better overall product. As well as covering the 2016 versions of the EU EMC and Radio Directives, this new edition has been thoroughly updated to be in line with the latest best practices in EMC compliance and product design. Coverage now includes extra detail on the main automotive, military, and aerospace standards requirements, as well as a discussion of the issues raised by COTS equipment in military applications.
New to this edition are chapters on functional safety, design and installation aspects of switchmode power converters with an introduction to EMC testing of integrated circuits, new details on CISPR 32/35, updates to new versions of the Directives DEF STAN 59-411, DO-160 and MIL STD 461, with more commentary on the implications and requirements of military and aerospace standards, and an added reference to CE Marking for military and problems of COTS.
In addition, new sections on IC emissions measurements per IEC 61967 are included, along with new coverage of FFT/time domain receivers, an expanded section on military/aerospace transients, special references to DO160 lightning, added material on MIL STD 461 CE101, RE101, and RS101, the latest practice in PCB layout with a discussion of slots in ground planes, current practice on decoupling, extended coverage of DC-DC converters and motor drives, and a new section on switching inverter (motor drives, renewable energy converters, etc.) installation, and the latest 2016 mandatory regulations of the RTTE and EMC Directives.
Key Features
- Presents a complete introduction to EMC for product design from a practicing consultant in the field
- Includes short case studies that demonstrate how EMC product design is put into practice
- Provides the latest 2016 mandatory regulations of both the RTTE Directive and EMC Directive
Readership
Electronic Design Engineers, Compliance Engineers, Regulatory Engineers, Test Engineers and EMC Consultants, Managers responsible for product compliance and product design
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Preface to the fifth edition
- Part 1: Legislation and Standards
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- 1.1 What is EMC?
- 1.2 Compatibility between and within systems
- 1.3 The scope of EMC
- 1.4 Electromagnetic fields and human health
- Chapter 2: The EMC and Radio Directives
- 2.1 History
- 2.2 The third EMC Directive
- 2.3 The Radio Equipment Directive
- 2.4 Compliance procedures
- 2.5 Action for compliance for a product manufacturer
- Chapter 3: International EMC compliance requirements
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 The USA: FCC Rules
- 3.3 Canada
- 3.4 China
- 3.5 Australia and New Zealand
- 3.6 Russia and the EAEU
- 3.7 Japan
- 3.8 Taiwan
- 3.9 South Korea
- Chapter 4: Commercial standards
- 4.1 The standards making bodies
- 4.2 Generic standards – emissions
- 4.3 Main product standards – emissions
- 4.4 Generic standards – immunity
- 4.5 Basic standards – EN 61000-3-X and -4-X
- 4.6 Product standards
- 4.7 Measurement standards
- 4.8 RF emissions limits
- Chapter 5: Other standards and legislation
- 5.1 Automotive
- 5.2 Military
- 5.3 Aerospace
- 5.4 Rail
- Chapter 6: EMC and Functional Safety
- 6.1 Design for functional safety
- 6.2 Interference effects on safety
- 6.3 Techniques for assuring safety under EMI
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Part 2: Testing
- Chapter 7: RF emissions measurements
- 7.1 Emissions measuring instruments
- 7.2 Transducers
- 7.3 Sites and facilities
- 7.4 Test methods
- 7.5 Measurement uncertainty
- Chapter 8: Immunity tests
- 8.1 RF immunity
- 8.2 ESD and transient immunity
- 8.3 Military susceptibility tests
- 8.4 IC immunity tests
- Chapter 9: Low frequency tests
- 9.1 Mains harmonic and flicker emission
- 9.2 Magnetic field and power quality immunity
- Chapter 10: Test planning
- 10.1 The need for a test plan
- 10.2 Contents of the test plan
- 10.3 Immunity performance criteria
- Chapter 7: RF emissions measurements
- Part 3: Design
- Chapter 11: Interference coupling mechanisms
- 11.1 Source and victim
- 11.2 Emissions
- 11.3 Immunity
- 11.4 Mains harmonics
- Chapter 12: Layout and grounding
- 12.1 Equipment layout and grounding
- 12.2 PCB layout
- Chapter 13: Digital and analogue circuit design
- 13.1 Design for emissions control
- 13.2 The power switching converter
- 13.3 Design for immunity
- Chapter 14: Interfaces and filtering
- 14.1 Cables and connectors
- 14.2 Filtering and suppression
- Chapter 15: Shielding
- 15.1 Shielding theory
- 15.2 Shielding practice
- Chapter 16: Systems EMC
- 16.1 System versus product EMC
- 16.2 Earthing and bonding
- 16.3 Cabinets, cubicles and chambers
- 16.4 Cabling
- 16.5 Switching converter installation
- 16.6 Lightning protection
- Chapter 17: EMC management
- 17.1 Managing the EMC process
- 17.2 The design process
- 17.3 Test management
- 17.4 Compliance during production and beyond
- 17.5 The control plan and documentation for Directives
- Chapter 11: Interference coupling mechanisms
- Appendix A: Design checklist
- Appendix B: CAD for EMC
- B.1 Overview
- B.2 Modelling packages
- B.3 Circuit CAD
- Appendix C: Case studies
- C.1 Cockpit display
- C.2 Liquid tank sensor
- C.3 The problem with wall-warts
- C.4 The dipole problem: a box in two halves
- Appendix D: Useful tables and formulae
- D.1 The deciBel
- D.2 Antennas
- D.3 Fields
- D.4 Shielding
- D.5 Capacitance, inductance and PCB layout
- D.6 Electrical length and wavelength
- D.7 Filters
- D.8 Fourier series
- Appendix E: The EU and EEA countries
- The European Union
- Glossary
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2017
- Published:
- 26th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081010143
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010167
About the Author
Tim Williams
Tim Williams worked for a variety of companies as an electronic design engineer, before startinghis own consultancy specializing in EMC design and test advice and training. He has monitored the progress of the EMC Directive and its associated standards since it was first made public, over the last 25 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Elmac Services, Wareham, UK