EMC for Product Designers, Fifth Edition, provides all the key information needed to meet the requirements of the EMC compliance standards. More importantly, it shows how to incorporate EMC principles into the product design process, avoiding cost and performance penalties to meet the needs of specific standards that produce a better overall product. As well as covering the 2016 versions of the EU EMC and Radio Directives, this new edition has been thoroughly updated to be in line with the latest best practices in EMC compliance and product design. Coverage now includes extra detail on the main automotive, military, and aerospace standards requirements, as well as a discussion of the issues raised by COTS equipment in military applications.

New to this edition are chapters on functional safety, design and installation aspects of switchmode power converters with an introduction to EMC testing of integrated circuits, new details on CISPR 32/35, updates to new versions of the Directives DEF STAN 59-411, DO-160 and MIL STD 461, with more commentary on the implications and requirements of military and aerospace standards, and an added reference to CE Marking for military and problems of COTS.

In addition, new sections on IC emissions measurements per IEC 61967 are included, along with new coverage of FFT/time domain receivers, an expanded section on military/aerospace transients, special references to DO160 lightning, added material on MIL STD 461 CE101, RE101, and RS101, the latest practice in PCB layout with a discussion of slots in ground planes, current practice on decoupling, extended coverage of DC-DC converters and motor drives, and a new section on switching inverter (motor drives, renewable energy converters, etc.) installation, and the latest 2016 mandatory regulations of the RTTE and EMC Directives.