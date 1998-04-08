EMC at Component and PCB Level - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750633550, 9780080530826

EMC at Component and PCB Level

1st Edition

Authors: Martin O 'Hara
eBook ISBN: 9780080530826
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750633550
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 8th April 1998
Page Count: 208
Description

This book provides the knowledge and good design practice for the design or test engineer to take the necessary measures to improve EMC performance and therefore the chance of achieving compliance, early on in the design process.

There are many advantages for both the component supplier and consumer, of looking at EMC at component and PCB level. For the suppliers, not only will their products have the competitive edge because they have known EMC performance, but they will be prepared should EMC compliance become mandatory in the future. For consumers it is a distinct advantage to know how a component will behave within a system with regard to EMC.

Key Features

Shows how to achieve EMC compliance early on in the design process Provides the knowledge to trace system EMC performance problems Follows best design practices

Readership

Electronics design/test/maintenance engineers

Table of Contents

Introduction; Passive Components; Active Discrete Components; Integrated Circuits; Electromechanical and Hybrid Components; General PCB Layout Guidelines; High Speed Circuit Layout Design; Software; Appendices; Glossary; References.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080530826
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750633550

About the Author

Martin O 'Hara

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Manager, Newport Components

Reviews

'Should enable engineers to confidently produce designs optimised for EMC performance.' New Electronics

