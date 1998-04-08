EMC at Component and PCB Level
1st Edition
Description
This book provides the knowledge and good design practice for the design or test engineer to take the necessary measures to improve EMC performance and therefore the chance of achieving compliance, early on in the design process.
There are many advantages for both the component supplier and consumer, of looking at EMC at component and PCB level. For the suppliers, not only will their products have the competitive edge because they have known EMC performance, but they will be prepared should EMC compliance become mandatory in the future. For consumers it is a distinct advantage to know how a component will behave within a system with regard to EMC.
Key Features
Shows how to achieve EMC compliance early on in the design process Provides the knowledge to trace system EMC performance problems Follows best design practices
Readership
Electronics design/test/maintenance engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction; Passive Components; Active Discrete Components; Integrated Circuits; Electromechanical and Hybrid Components; General PCB Layout Guidelines; High Speed Circuit Layout Design; Software; Appendices; Glossary; References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 8th April 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530826
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750633550
About the Author
Martin O 'Hara
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Manager, Newport Components
Reviews
'Should enable engineers to confidently produce designs optimised for EMC performance.' New Electronics