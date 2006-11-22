Embryonic Stem Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736482, 9780080471129

Embryonic Stem Cells, Volume 418

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Irina Klimanskaya Robert Lanza
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736482
eBook ISBN: 9780080471129
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd November 2006
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
130.90
130.90
130.90
149.60
130.90
130.90
149.60
210.00
147.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
125.00
87.50
87.50
87.50
100.00
87.50
87.50
100.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I. DERIVATION AND MAINTENANCE OF EMBRYONIC STEM CELLS Murine embryonic stem cells.
Bovine embryonic Stem Cells. Avian embryonic stem cells. Zebrafish embryonic stem cells. Human embryonic stem cells.
Embryonic stem cells from morula. Embryonic stem cells from single-blastomeres. Embryonic stem cells from parthenotes. Embryonic stem cells using nuclear transfer.

SECTION II. DIFFERENTIATION OF EMBRYONIC STEM CELLS Neurons and glia. Retinal pigment epithelium.
Mesenchimal cells.
Hematopoietic cells. Hematopoietic cells from primate ES cells. Vascular cells. Cardiomyocytes. Oocytes. Male germ cells.
Insulin-producing cells. Pulmonary epithelium.

Description

This is the first of three planned volumes in the Methods in Enzymology series on the topic of stem cells. This volume is a unique anthology of stem cell techniques written by experts from the top laboratories in the world. The contributors not only have hands-on experience in the field but often have developed the original approaches that they share with great attention to detail. The chapters provide a brief review of each field followed by a “cookbook” and handy illustrations. The collection of protocols includes the isolation and maintenance of stem cells from various species using “conventional” and novel methods, such as derivation of ES cells from single blastomeres, differentiation of stem cells into specific tissue types, isolation and maintenance of somatic stem cells, stem cell-specific techniques and approaches to tissue engineering using stem cell derivatives. The reader will find that some of the topics are covered by more than one group of authors and complement each other. Comprehensive step-by-step protocols and informative illustrations can be easily followed by even the least experienced researchers in the field, and allow the setup and troubleshooting of these state-of-the-art technologies in other laboratories.

Key Features

  • Provides complete coverage spanning from derivation/isolation of stem cells, and including differentiation protocols, characterization and maintenance of derivatives and tissue engineering
  • Presents the latest most innovative technologies
  • Addresses therapeutic relevance including FDA compliance and tissue engineering

Readership

Biochemists, cell and molecular biologists, and bioengineers working with stem cells.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123736482
eBook ISBN:
9780080471129

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Irina Klimanskaya Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Advance Cell Technology, Worcester, MA, USA

Robert Lanza

Robert Lanza Serial Volume Editor

Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.