Embryonic Stem Cells, Volume 418
1st Edition
SECTION I. DERIVATION AND MAINTENANCE OF EMBRYONIC STEM CELLS
Murine embryonic stem cells.
Bovine embryonic Stem Cells. Avian embryonic stem cells. Zebrafish embryonic stem cells. Human embryonic stem cells.
Embryonic stem cells from morula. Embryonic stem cells from single-blastomeres. Embryonic stem cells from parthenotes. Embryonic stem cells using nuclear transfer.
SECTION II. DIFFERENTIATION OF EMBRYONIC STEM CELLS
Neurons and glia.
Retinal pigment epithelium.
Mesenchimal cells.
Hematopoietic cells. Hematopoietic cells from primate ES cells. Vascular cells. Cardiomyocytes. Oocytes. Male germ cells.
Insulin-producing cells. Pulmonary epithelium.
This is the first of three planned volumes in the Methods in Enzymology series on the topic of stem cells. This volume is a unique anthology of stem cell techniques written by experts from the top laboratories in the world. The contributors not only have hands-on experience in the field but often have developed the original approaches that they share with great attention to detail. The chapters provide a brief review of each field followed by a “cookbook” and handy illustrations. The collection of protocols includes the isolation and maintenance of stem cells from various species using “conventional” and novel methods, such as derivation of ES cells from single blastomeres, differentiation of stem cells into specific tissue types, isolation and maintenance of somatic stem cells, stem cell-specific techniques and approaches to tissue engineering using stem cell derivatives. The reader will find that some of the topics are covered by more than one group of authors and complement each other. Comprehensive step-by-step protocols and informative illustrations can be easily followed by even the least experienced researchers in the field, and allow the setup and troubleshooting of these state-of-the-art technologies in other laboratories.
- Provides complete coverage spanning from derivation/isolation of stem cells, and including differentiation protocols, characterization and maintenance of derivatives and tissue engineering
- Presents the latest most innovative technologies
- Addresses therapeutic relevance including FDA compliance and tissue engineering
Biochemists, cell and molecular biologists, and bioengineers working with stem cells.
Advance Cell Technology, Worcester, MA, USA
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA