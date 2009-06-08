For me embryology is just a subsection of anatomy, so this book is perfect: easy to dip into with the main stages of development split into distinct chapters, a far cry from other thick embryology texts that are both consuming in terms of both time and money.

Clinical and summary boxes can be found in each chapter, and are ideal for last minute cramming, and the glossary is well suited to the MCQ nature of medical exams. I would recommend this book to anyone who views embryology as a compulsory part of his or her anatomy course. - Medical Student, University of Cambridge