Embedded Systems Design

Preface. Acknowledgements. WHAT IS AN EMBEDDED SYSTEM?: What is an embedded system; Inside the embedded system. EMBEDDED PROCESSORS: 8 bit accumulator processors; Example 8 bit architectures; Microcontrollers; Data processors; INTEL 80286; INTEL 80386DX; INTEL 80486; Intel 486SX and overdrive processors; Intel Pentium; Motorola MC68000; The MC68000 hardware; Motorola MC68020; Motorola MC68030; The MC68040; Integrated processors; RISC processors; The Berkeley RISC model; Sun SPARC RISC processor; The Stanford RISC model; The MPC603 block diagram; Digital signal processors; DSP basic architecture. MEMORY SYSTEMS: Memory technologies; SRAM; EPROM and OTP; Memory organisation; Parity; Error detecting and correcting memory; Access times; Packages; DRAM interfaces; DRAM refresh techniques; Optimising line length and cache size; Logical versus physical caches; Unified versus Harvard caches; Cache coherency; Case 1: write through; Case 2: write back; Case 3: no caching of write cycles; Case 4: write buffer; Bus snooping; The MESI protocol; The MEI protocol; Big and little endian; Dual port and shared memory; Bank switching; Memory overlays; Shadowing; Example interfaces. BASIC PERIPHERALS: Parallel ports; Timer/counters; 8253 timer modes; MC68230 modes; Timer processors; Real-time clocks; Serial ports; Serial peripheral interface; I2C bus; M-Bus (Motorola); What is an RS232 serial port?; Asynchronous flow control; UART implementations; DMA controllers; A generic DMA controller; DMA controller models; Channels and control blocks; Sharing bus bandwidth; DMA implementations. INTERFACING TO THE ANALOGUE WORLD: Analogue to digital conversion techniques; Sample rates and size; Codecs; Power control. INTERRUPTS AND EXCEPTIONS: What is an interrupt?; Interrupt sources; Recognising an interrupt; The interrupt mechanism; MC6800 interrupts; RISC exceptions; Fast interrupts; Interrupt controllers; Instruction restart and continuation; Interrupt latency; Do's and Don'ts. REAL-TIME OPERATING SYSTEMS: What are operating systems?; Operating system internals; Multitasking operating systems; Scheduler algorithms; Priority inversion; Tasks, threads and processes; Exceptions; Memory model; Memory management address translation; Commercial operating systems; Resource protection; Resource protection; Linux; Disk Partitioning. WRITING SOFTWARE FOR EMBEDDED SYSTEMS: The compilation process; Native vs. cross-compilers; Run-time libraries; Writing a library; Using alternative libraries; Using a standard library; Porting kernels; C extensions for embedded systems; Downloading. EMULATION AND DEBUGGING TECHNIQUES: Debugging techniques; The role of the development system; Emulation techniques. BUFFERING AND OTHER DATA STRUCTURES: What is a buffer?; Linear buffers; Directional buffers; Double buffering; Buffer exchange; Linked lists; FIFOs; Circular buffers; Buffer underrun and overrun; Allocating buffer memory; Memory leakage. MEMORY AND PERFORMANCE TRADE-OFFS: The effect of memory wait states; Scenario 1 - Single cycle processor with large external memory; Scenario 2 - Reducing the cost of memory access; Making the right decisions. SOFTWARE EXAMPLES: Benchmark example; Creating software state machines. DESIGN EXAMPLES: Burglar alarm systems; Digital echo unit. REAL-TIME WITHOUT A RTOS: Choosing the software environment; Deriving real time performance from a non-real time system; Scheduling the data sampling; Sampling the data; Controlling from an external switch; Problems; Program listing. Index.