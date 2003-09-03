Embedded Systems Design Using the TI MSP430 Series - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750676236, 9780080469881

Embedded Systems Design Using the TI MSP430 Series

1st Edition

Authors: Chris Nagy
eBook ISBN: 9780080469881
Paperback ISBN: 9780750676236
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 3rd September 2003
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
60.99
51.84
7200.00
6120.00
89.09
75.73
87.95
74.76
65.95
56.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
77.95
66.26
63.95
54.36
50.99
43.34
83.95
71.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Hardware; Introduction; Architecture: CPU and Memory; Clocks and Timers; Interrupts and Resets; I/O; On-Chip Peripherals; Hardware Considerations; Part 2: Firmware/Software; Addressing Modes; Instruction Set; Flash Memory Reprogramming; Toolbox Applications; Part 3: Design Considerations; The MSP430F149 Development Kit and Kickstart Development Environment; Low Power Design Guidelines; Application: Programmable Lighting and Appliance Controller; Resources; MSP430F149 Data Sheet

Description

Learn about designing, programming, and developing with the popular new Texas Instruments family of microcontrollers, the MSP430 series with this new book from Chris Nagy. This product line is experiencing explosive growth due to its low-power consumption and powerful features, but very little design and application information is available other than what is offered by the manufacturer. The book fills a gap in the technical literature for embedded systems engineers by offering a more complete combination of technical data, example code, and descriptive prose than is available from the manufacturer reference information, and is useful to both professionals and hobbyists.

Intended for embedded engineers who are new to the embedded field, or for the thousands of engineers who have experience with other microcontrollers (such as PICs, 8051s, or Motorola HC0x devices) but are new to the MSP430 line, Chris Nagy offers a thorough and practical description of the device features, gives development guidelines, and provides design examples. Code examples are used in virtually every chapter and online. The book is divided into three sections: the first section provides detailed descriptions of the devices themselves; the second describes hardware/firmware development for the devices; the third is designed to incorporate information from the first two, and provide guidelines and examples of designs.

Key Features

  • Get up-to-speed on the TI MSP430 product family's features and idiosyncrasies
  • A 'hand-holding' reference to help get started on designs

Readership

Embedded systems engineers and programmers; Electronics technicians working in embedded systems, inhouse training departments of electronics companies, electronics hobbyists

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080469881
Paperback ISBN:
9780750676236

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Chris Nagy Author

Chris Nagy is a senior firmware engineer currently working in the field of utility telemetry systems. He has spent the past several years designing with TI's family of microcontroller products.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.