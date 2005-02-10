Embedded Systems Architecture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750677929, 9780080491240

Embedded Systems Architecture

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Guide for Engineers and Programmers

Authors: Tammy Noergaard
eBook ISBN: 9780080491240
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750677929
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 10th February 2005
Page Count: 656
Table of Contents

Embedded System Design:Standards; Hardware: Embedded Processors, Memory, I/O, Buses, Embedded Hardware Summary, Endnotes; System Software: Device Drivers, RTOS/OS, Middleware, System Boot-up and Initialization, System Software Summary, Endnotes; Application Layer: Application Software Summary,Endnotes; Embedded Systems Architectures Summary

Description

This comprehensive textbook provides a broad and in-depth overview of embedded systems architecture for engineering students and embedded systems professionals. The book is well suited for undergraduate embedded systems courses in electronics/electrical engineering and engineering technology (EET) departments in universities and colleges, as well as for corporate training of employees.

The book is a readable and practical guide covering embedded hardware, firmware, and applications. It clarifies all concepts with references to current embedded technology as it exists in the industry today, including many diagrams and applicable computer code. Among the topics covered in detail are:
· hardware components, including processors, memory, buses, and I/O
· system software, including device drivers and operating systems
· use of assembly language and high-level languages such as C and Java
· interfacing and networking
· case studies of real-world embedded designs
· applicable standards grouped by system application




Key Features

  • Without a doubt the most accessible, comprehensive yet comprehensible book on embedded systems ever written!

  • Leading companies and universities have been involved in the development of the content

  • An instant classic!

About the Authors

Tammy Noergaard Author

Tammy Noergaard is Chief Specialist in Embedded Systems at Terma, Denmark. Tammy has a wealth of professional experience including Technical Lead/Manager (Denmark) at Vestas Wind Systems A/S, independent consultancy in systems engineering and as a Field Engineering Specialist for two Silicon Valley-based corporations. She has also worked as a software engineer with Sony Electronics and Hyundai.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Specialist, Embedded Systems, Terma, Denmark

