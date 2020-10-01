COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Embedded RTOS Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128228517

Embedded RTOS Design

1st Edition

Insights and Implementation

Authors: Colin Walls
Paperback ISBN: 9780128228517
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 225
Description

Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems Design: Insights and Implementation combines explanations of RTOS concepts with detailed, practical implementation guidance for designing a basic real-time kernel—limited in scope and simple to understand—that could be used for a real design of modest complexity. The kernel features upward-compatibility to a commercial real-time operating system: Nucleus RTOS. Code is provided which can be used without restriction, along with practical information on scheduling, preemption and interrupt information flow (queues, semaphores) and how they work, and signaling between tasks (signals, events).

Also includes coverage of memory management (Where does each task get its stack from? What happens if the stack is overflowed? Reallocation or Fault?), CPU contexts (storage and retrieval after a context switch), and more. The book teaches readers how to utilize a basic real-time kernel to develop their own prototype, how to design RTOS features, and how to understand the facilities of a commercial RTOS.

Key Features

  • Delivers the first book to both explain the principles of RTOS and show their practical implementation
  • Demonstrates how to prototype a real-time design
  • Provides fully free code for use by readers
  • Includes coverage of memory management (Where does each task get its stack from? What happens if the stack is overflowed? Reallocation or Fault?) and CPU contexts (storage and retrieval after a context switch)

Readership

Embedded systems engineers, computer engineers, software developers, computer engineering undergraduates and graduates

Table of Contents

1. Program structure and real time

2. Multitasking and Scheduling

3. RTOS Services and Facilities

4. Nucleus SE

5. The Scheduler

6. Tasks

7. Partition Memory

8. Signals

9. Event Flag Groups

10. Semaphores

11. Mailboxes

12. Queues

13. Pipes

14. System Time

15. Application Timers

16. Interrupts in Nucleus SE

17. Nucleus SE Initialization and Start-up

18. Diagnostics and Error Checking

19. Unimplemented Facilities and Compatibility

20. Using Nucleus SE

21. Nucleus SE Reference Information

About the Author

Colin Walls

Colin Walls has over forty years' experience in the electronics industry, largely involved with embedded software - very much a pioneer in this specialty. He has been a frequent presenter at conferences and seminars including: • Embedded Systems Conference, San Jose and Boston • Embedded World, Nuremberg • Arm Tech Con, California • Mentor events world-wide • numerous partner events Colin has authored a great many technical articles and one of the first books on embedded software ["Programming Dedicated Microprocessors"; Macmillan Education, 1986]. His most recent publication is "Embedded Software: The Works" [2nd edition; Newnes, 2012], which addresses a wide range of embedded software topics. He is an embedded software technologist with Mentor, a Siemens business, and maintains a blog at http://blogs.mentor.com/colinwalls. Colin is based in the UK, where he lives with his family. Away from work, his main interests are photography, reading/writing, and food and drink.

Affiliations and Expertise

Embedded Systems Division, Mentor Graphics, London, UK

