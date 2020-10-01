Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems Design
1st Edition
Insights and Implementation
Description
Embedded RTOS Design: Insights and Implementation combines explanations of RTOS concepts with detailed, practical implementation. It gives a detailed description of the implementation of a basic real-time kernel designed to be limited in scope and simple to understand, which could be used for a real design of modest complexity. The kernel features upward-compatibility to a commercial real-time operating system: Nucleus RTOS. Code is provided which can be used without restriction.
Gain practical information on:
- Scheduling, Preemption and Interrupt
- Information flow (Queues, Semaphores, etc) and how they work
- Signalling between Tasks (Signals, Events, etc)
- Memory management (Where does each task get his stack from? What happens if the stack is overflowed? Reallocation or Fault?)
- CPU contexts: Storage and retrieval after a context switch.
With this book you be will be able to:
- Utilize a basic real-time kernel to develop their own prototype
- Design RTOS features
- Understand the facilities of a commercial RTOS
Key Features
- The first book to both explain the principles of RTOS and show their practical implementation
- Demonstrates how to prototype a real-time design
- Code is fully available for free use
Readership
Embedded systems engineers, computer engineers, software developers, computer engineering undergraduates and graduates
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Program structure and real time
3. Tasks and scheduling
4. Tasks, the context switch and interrupts
5. Inter-task communications and synchronization
6. Other RTOS services
7. Introducing the example kernel
8. The scheduler – implementation, options and context save
9. Tasks – configuration, APIs and data structures
10. Partition memory
11. Signals
12. Event flag groups
13. Semaphores
14. Mailboxes
15. Queues
16. Pipes
17. System time
18. Application timers
19. Interrupts and the kernel
20. Kernel initialization and start-up
21. Diagnostics and error checking
22. Unimplemented facilities and compatibility
23. Using the kernel
24. Appendices [reference information]
Details
- No. of pages:
- 225
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228517
About the Author
Colin Walls
Colin Walls has over forty years' experience in the electronics industry, largely involved with embedded software - very much a pioneer in this specialty. He has been a frequent presenter at conferences and seminars including: • Embedded Systems Conference, San Jose and Boston • Embedded World, Nuremberg • Arm Tech Con, California • Mentor events world-wide • numerous partner events Colin has authored a great many technical articles and one of the first books on embedded software ["Programming Dedicated Microprocessors"; Macmillan Education, 1986]. His most recent publication is "Embedded Software: The Works" [2nd edition; Newnes, 2012], which addresses a wide range of embedded software topics. He is an embedded software technologist with Mentor, a Siemens business, and maintains a blog at http://blogs.mentor.com/colinwalls. Colin is based in the UK, where he lives with his family. Away from work, his main interests are photography, reading/writing, and food and drink.
Affiliations and Expertise
Embedded Systems Division, Mentor Graphics, London, UK