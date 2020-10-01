Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128228517

Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems Design

1st Edition

Insights and Implementation

Authors: Colin Walls
Paperback ISBN: 9780128228517
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 225
Description

Embedded RTOS Design: Insights and Implementation combines explanations of RTOS concepts with detailed, practical implementation. It gives a detailed description of the implementation of a basic real-time kernel designed to be limited in scope and simple to understand, which could be used for a real design of modest complexity.  The kernel features upward-compatibility to a commercial real-time operating system: Nucleus RTOS. Code is provided which can be used without restriction.

Gain practical information on:

  • Scheduling, Preemption and Interrupt
  • Information flow (Queues, Semaphores, etc) and how they work
  • Signalling between Tasks (Signals, Events, etc)
  • Memory management (Where does each task get his stack from? What happens if the stack is overflowed? Reallocation or Fault?)
  • CPU contexts: Storage and retrieval after a context switch.

With this book you be will be able to:

  • Utilize a basic real-time kernel to develop their own prototype
  • Design RTOS features
  • Understand the facilities of a commercial RTOS

Key Features

  • The first book to both explain the principles of RTOS and show their practical implementation
  • Demonstrates how to prototype a real-time design
  • Code is fully available for free use

Readership

Embedded systems engineers, computer engineers, software developers, computer engineering undergraduates and graduates

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Program structure and real time
    3. Tasks and scheduling
    4. Tasks, the context switch and interrupts
    5. Inter-task communications and synchronization
    6. Other RTOS services
    7. Introducing the example kernel
    8. The scheduler – implementation, options and context save
    9. Tasks – configuration, APIs and data structures
    10. Partition memory
    11. Signals
    12. Event flag groups
    13. Semaphores
    14. Mailboxes
    15. Queues
    16. Pipes
    17. System time
    18. Application timers
    19. Interrupts and the kernel
    20. Kernel initialization and start-up
    21. Diagnostics and error checking
    22. Unimplemented facilities and compatibility
    23. Using the kernel
    24. Appendices [reference information] 

Details

No. of pages:
225
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Newnes
Paperback ISBN:
9780128228517

About the Author

Colin Walls

Colin Walls has over forty years' experience in the electronics industry, largely involved with embedded software - very much a pioneer in this specialty. He has been a frequent presenter at conferences and seminars including: • Embedded Systems Conference, San Jose and Boston • Embedded World, Nuremberg • Arm Tech Con, California • Mentor events world-wide • numerous partner events Colin has authored a great many technical articles and one of the first books on embedded software ["Programming Dedicated Microprocessors"; Macmillan Education, 1986]. His most recent publication is "Embedded Software: The Works" [2nd edition; Newnes, 2012], which addresses a wide range of embedded software topics. He is an embedded software technologist with Mentor, a Siemens business, and maintains a blog at http://blogs.mentor.com/colinwalls. Colin is based in the UK, where he lives with his family. Away from work, his main interests are photography, reading/writing, and food and drink.

Affiliations and Expertise

Embedded Systems Division, Mentor Graphics, London, UK

