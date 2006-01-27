Embedded Multitasking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750679183, 9780080494715

Embedded Multitasking

1st Edition

Authors: Keith E. Curtis
eBook ISBN: 9780080494715
Paperback ISBN: 9780750679183
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 27th January 2006
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
48.99
41.64
5800.00
4930.00
71.82
61.05
70.95
60.31
53.95
45.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
66.95
56.91
62.95
53.51
40.99
34.84
50.95
43.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Embedded Basics
  3. System Level Design
  4. Component Level Design
  5. Implementation and Testing
  6. Conclusions

Description

In an embedded system, firmware is the software that directly interfaces with the microcontroller, controlling the system’s function. The major forces driving the embedded firmware development process today are reduced development times, increased complexity, and the need to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. These forces translate into strenuous design requirements for embedded engineers and programmers. Many low-level embedded microcontroller designs have insufficient memory and/or architectural limitations that make the use of a real-time operating system impractical. The techniques presented in this book allow the design of robust multitasking firmware through the use of interleaved state machines. This book presents a complete overview of multitasking terminology and basic concepts. Practical criteria for task selection and state machine design are also discussed. Designing multitasking firmware is arduous, complex and fraught with potential for errors, and there is no one, “standard” way to do it. This book will present a complete and well-organized design approach with examples and sample source code that designers can follow.

Key Features

  • Covers every aspect of design from the system level to the component level, including system timing, communicating with the hardware, integration and testing.

Readership

PRIMARY MARKET: Embedded engineers and programmers

SECONDARY MARKET: Engineering students

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080494715
Paperback ISBN:
9780750679183

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Keith E. Curtis Author

Keith E. Curtis earned a BSEE from Montana State University. Following graduation, he was employed by Tele-Tech Corporation as a design and project engineer, and also began consulting part-time as an embedded engineer. He was then employed by Bally Gaming in Las Vegas as an engineer and later the electronics engineering manager, working for various Nevada gaming companies in both design and management. In 2000 he began work as a Principal Application Engineer for Microchip, where he is still employed.

He has written a number of articles and regularly gives a popular course on multitasking firmware design at the Embedded Systems Conference.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Applications Engineer, Microchip, Chandler, AZ, USA.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.