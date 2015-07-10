Embedded Mechatronic Systems, Volume 2

In operation, mechatronics embedded systems are stressed by loads of different causes: climate (temperature, humidity), vibration, electrical and electromagnetic. These stresses in components induce failure mechanisms should be identified and modeled for better control. AUDACE is a collaborative project of the cluster Mov'eo that address issues specific to mechatronic reliability embedded systems. AUDACE means analyzing the causes of failure of components of mechatronic systems onboard. The goal of the project is to optimize the design of mechatronic devices by reliability.

The project brings together public sector laboratories that have expertise in analysis and modeling of failure, major groups of mechatronics (Valeo and Thales) in the automotive and aerospace and small and medium enterprises that have skills in characterization and validation tests.