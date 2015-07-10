Embedded Mechatronic Systems, Volume 2
1st Edition
Analysis of Failures, Modeling, Simulation and Optimization
Description
In operation, mechatronics embedded systems are stressed by loads of different causes: climate (temperature, humidity), vibration, electrical and electromagnetic. These stresses in components induce failure mechanisms should be identified and modeled for better control. AUDACE is a collaborative project of the cluster Mov'eo that address issues specific to mechatronic reliability embedded systems. AUDACE means analyzing the causes of failure of components of mechatronic systems onboard. The goal of the project is to optimize the design of mechatronic devices by reliability.
The project brings together public sector laboratories that have expertise in analysis and modeling of failure, major groups of mechatronics (Valeo and Thales) in the automotive and aerospace and small and medium enterprises that have skills in characterization and validation tests.
Key Features
- Find and develop ways to characterize and validate the design robustness and reliability of complex mechatronic devices
- Develop ways to characterize physical and chemical phenomena,
- Identify mechanisms of failure of components of these devices,
- Analyze the physical and / or chemical mechanisms of failure, in order of importance
- To model failure mechanisms and design optimization.
Readership
Academics and students (masters and doctoral students), teachers and researchers, industry Major Groups and SMEs in the automotive and aerospace sectors
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: Highly Accelerated Testing
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Load characteristics of the Super HAT equipment
- 1.3 Description of the Super HAT system
- 1.4 Application
- 1.5 Conclusion
- 2: Aging Power Transistors in Operational Conditions
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Aging microwave power electronic components under operational conditions
- 2.3 Application to the study of microwave power transistors
- 2.4 Conclusion
- 3: Physical Defects Analysis of Mechatronic Systems
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Equipment and methodology for analyzing failure in mechatronic systems
- 3.3 Analysis of physical defects
- 3.4 Conclusion
- 4: Impact of Voids in Interconnection Materials
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Thermal transfer and thermo-elasticity
- 4.3 Description of the numerical method
- 4.4 Simulation of thermal and thermomechanical effects in the interconnection material of an electronic module
- 4.5 Conclusion
- 5: Electro-Thermo-Mechanical Modeling
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Theory of electro-thermo-mechanical coupling
- 5.3 Simulation of electro-thermo-mechanical behavior using the finite element method
- 5.4 Example of an electro-thermo-mechanical simulation of an HBT transistor
- 5.5 Modal analysis of mechanical components
- 5.6 Stochastic modal analysis of structures
- 5.7 Numerical identification of the elastic parameters of electronic components
- 5.8 Example of modeling and simulation of the vibratory behavior of mechatronic components
- 5.9 Conclusion
- 5.10 Lists of abbreviations and symbols
- 6: Meta-Model Development
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Definition of a meta-model
- 6.3 Selection of factors: screening
- 6.4 Creation of a design of experiment
- 6.5 Modeling of the response surface: PLS regression and Kriging
- 6.6 Sensitivity analysis of the model: variance decomposition and Sobol criterion
- 6.7 Robust design
- 6.8 Conclusion
- 7: Optimizing Reliability of Electronic Systems
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Probabilistic and multi-physics modeling
- 7.3 Reliability-based optimization methodology
- 7.4 Reliability-based optimization of material layers of heterojunction bipolar technology (HBT) power modules
- 7.5 Conclusion
- 8: High-Efficiency Architecture for Power Amplifiers
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Main reliability parameters
- 8.3 Methodology
- 8.4 Aging tests
- 8.5 Other results
- 8.6 Origin of degradations: discussion
- 8.7 Physical analysis
- 8.8 Amplifier design rules
- 8.9 Conclusion
- List of Authors
- Index
- Summary of Volume 1: Analysis of Failures, Predictive Reliability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 10th July 2015
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004692
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480140
About the Author
Abdelkhalak El Hami
Abdelkhalak El Hami is Full Professor at Normandy University - Institut National des Sciences Appliquées (INSA-Rouen Normandie). He is also is in charge of the Normandy Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers (CNAM). He is an expert in fluid-structure interaction studies and reliability.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, INSA Rouen, France
Philippe Pougnet
Affiliations and Expertise
Reliability Expert, Valeo, Paris, France