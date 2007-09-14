Embedded Hardware: Know It All
1st Edition
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1: Embedded Hardware Basics 1.1 Lesson One on Hardware: Reading Schematics 1.2 The Embedded Board and the von Neumann Model 1.3 Powering the Hardware 1.4 Basic Electronics 1.4.1 DC Circuits 1.4.2 AC Circuits 1.4.3 Active Devices 1.5 Putting It Together: A Power Supply 1.6 Endnotes
CHAPTER 2: Logic Circuits 2.1 Coding 2.1.1 BCD 2.2 Combinatorial Logic 2.2.1 NOT Gate 2.2.2 AND and NAND Gates 2.2.3 OR and NOR Gates 2.2.4 XOR 2.2.5 Circuits 2.2.6 Tristate Devices 2.3 Sequential Logic 2.3.1 Logic Wrap-Up 2.4 Putting It All Together: The Integrated Circuit 2.5 Endnotes
CHAPTER 3: Embedded Processors 3.2 ISA Architecture Models 3.2.1 Operations 3.2.2 Operands 3.2.3 Storage 3.2.4 Addressing Modes 3.2.5 Interrupts and Exception Handling 3.2.6 Application-Speciﬁc ISA Models 3.2.7 General-Purpose ISA Models 3.2.8 Instruction-Level Parallelism ISA Models 3.3 Internal Processor Design 3.3.1 Central Processing Unit (CPU) 3.3.2 On-Chip Memory 3.3.3 Processor Input/Output (I/O) 3.3.4 Processor Buses 3.4 Processor Performance 3.4.1 Benchmarks 3.5 Endnotes
CHAPTER 4: Embedded Board Buses and I/O 4.1 Board I/O 4.2 Managing Data: Serial vs. Parallel I/O 4.2.1 Serial I/O Example 1: Networking and Communications: RS-232 4.2.2 Example: Motorola/Freescale MPC823 FADS Board RS-232 System Model 4.2.3 Serial I/O Example 2: Networking and Communications: IEEE 802.11 Wireless LAN 4.2.4 Parallel I/O 4.2.5 Parallel I/O Example 3: “ Parallel” Output and Graphics I/O 4.2.6 Parallel and Serial I/O Example 4: Networking and Communications— Ethernet 4.2.7 Example 1: Motorola/Freescale MPC823 FADS Board Ethernet System Model 4.2.8 Example 2: Net Silicon ARM7 (6127001) Development Board Ethernet System Model 4.2.9 Example 3: Adastra Neptune x86 Board Ethernet System Model 4.3 Interfacing the I/O Components 4.3.1 Interfacing the I/O Device with the Embedded Board 4.3.2 Interfacing an I/O Controller and the Master CPU 4.4 I/O and Performance 4.5 Board Buses 4.6 Bus Arbitration and Timing 4.6.1 Nonexpandable Bus: I2C Bus Example 4.6.2 PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect) Bus Example: Expandable 4.7 Integrating the Bus with Other Board Components 4.8 Bus Performance 4.9 Endnotes
CHAPTER 5: Memory Systems 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Memory Spaces 5.2.1 L1 Instruction Memory 5.2.2 Using L1 Instruction Memory for Data Placement 5.2.3 L1 Data Memory 5.3 Cache Overview 5.3.1 What Is Cache? 5.3.2 Direct-Mapped Cache 5.3.3 Fully Associative Cache 5.3.4 N-Way Set-Associative Cache 5.3.5 More Cache Details 5.3.6 Write-Through and Write-Back Data Cache 5.4 External Memory 5.4.1 Synchronous Memory 5.4.2 Asynchronous Memory 5.4.3 Nonvolatile Memories 5.5 Direct Memory Access 5.5.1 DMA Controller Overview 5.5.2 More on the DMA Controller 5.5.3 Programming the DMA Controller 5.5.4 DMA Classifications 5.5.5 Register-Based DMA 5.5.6 Descriptor-Based DMA 5.5.7 Advanced DMA Features 5.6 Endnotes
CHAPTER 6: Timing Analysis in Embedded Systems 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Timing Diagram Notation Conventions 6.2.1 Rise and Fall Times 6.2.2 Propagation Delays 6.2.3 Setup and Hold Time 6.2.4 Tri-State Bus Interfacing 6.2.5 Pulse Width and Clock Frequency 6.3 Fan-Out and Loading Analysis: DC and AC 6.3.1 Calculating Wiring Capacitance 6.3.2 Fan-Out When CMOS Drives LSTTL 6.3.3 Transmission-Line Effects 6.3.4 Ground Bounce 6.4 Logic Family IC Characteristics and Interfacing 6.4.1 Interfacing TTL Compatible Signals to 5 V CMOS 6.5 Design Example: Noise Margin Analysis Spreadsheet 6.6 Worst-Case Timing Analysis Example 6.7 Endnotes
CHAPTER 7: Chooosing a Microcontroller and Other Design Decisions 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Choosing the Right Core 7.3 Building Custom Peripherals with FPGAs 7.4 Whose Development Hardware to Use—Chicken or Egg? 7.5 Recommended Laboratory Equipment 7.6 Development Toolchains 7.7 Free Embedded Operating Systems 7.8 GNU and You: How Using “Free” Software Affects Your Product
CHAPTER 8:The Essence of Microcontroller Networking: RS-232 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Some History 8.3 RS-232 Standard Operating Procedure 8.4 RS-232 Voltage Conversion Considerations 8.5 Implementing RS-232 with a Microcontroller 8.5.1 Basic RS-232 Hardware 8.5.2 Building a Simple Microcontroller RS-232 Transceiver 8.6 Writing RS-232 Microcontroller Routines in BASIC 8.7 Building Some RS-232 Communications Hardware 8.7.1 A Few More BASIC RS-232 Instructions 8.8 I2C: The Other Serial Protocol 8.8.1 Why Use I²C? 8.8.2 The I²C Bus 8.8.3 I²C ACKS and NAKS 8.8.4 More on Arbitration and Clock Synchronization 8.8.5 I²C Addressing 8.8.6 Some I²C Firmware 8.8.7 The AVR Master I²C Code 8.8.8 The AVR I²C Master-Receiver Mode Code 8.8.9 The PIC I²C Slave-Transmitter Mode Code 8.8.10 The AVR-to-PIC I²C Communications Ball 8.9 Communication Options 8.9.1 The Serial Peripheral Interface Port 8.9.2 The Controller Area Network 8.9.3 Acceptance Filters 8.10 Endnotes
CHAPTER 9: Interfacing to Sensors and Actuators 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Digital Interfacing 9.2.1 Mixing 3.3 and 5 V Devices 9.2.2 Protecting Digital Inputs 9.2.3 Expanding Digital Inputs 9.2.4 Expanding Digital Outputs 9.3 High-Current Outputs 9.3.1 BJT-Based Drivers 9.3.2 MOSFETs 9.3.3 Electromechanical Relays 9.3.4 Solid-State Relays 9.4 CPLDs and FPGAs 9.5 Analog Interfacing: An Overview 9.5.1 ADCs 9.5.2 Project 1: Characterizing an Analog Channel 9.6 Conclusion 9.7 Endnotes
CHAPTER 10: Other Useful Hardware Design Tips and Techniques 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Diagnostics 10.3 Connecting Tools 10.4 Other Thoughts 10.5 Construction Methods 10.5.1 Power and Ground Planes 10.5.2 Ground Problems 10.6 Electromagnetic Compatibility 10.7 Electrostatic Discharge Effects 10.7.1 Fault Tolerance 10.8 Hardware Development Tools 10.8.1 Instrumentation Issues 10.9 Software Development Tools 10.10 Other Specialized Design Considerations 10.10.1 Thermal Analysis and Design 10.10.2 Battery-Powered System Design Considerations 10.11 Processor Performance Metrics 10.11.1 IPS 10.11.2 OPS 10.11.3 Benchmarks
APPENDIX A: Schematic Symbols
APPENDIX B: Acronyms and Abbreviations
APPENDIX C: PC Board Design Issues C.1 Introduction C.2 Resistance of Conductors C.3 Voltage Drop in Signal Leads—“Kelvin” Feedback C.4 Signal Return Currents C.5 Grounding in Mixed Analog/Digital Systems C.6 Ground and Power Planes C.7 Double-Sided versus Multilayer Printed Circuit Boards C.8 Multicard Mixed-Signal Systems C.9 Separating Analog and Digital Grounds C.10 Grounding and Decoupling Mixed-Signal ICs with Low Digital Currents C.11 Treat the ADC Digital Outputs with Care C.12 Sampling Clock Considerations C.13 The Origins of the Confusion About Mixed-Signal Grounding: Applying Single-Card Grounding Concepts to Multicard Systems C.14 Summary: Grounding Mixed-Signal Devices with Low Digital Currents in a Multicard System C.15 Summary: Grounding Mixed-Signal Devices with High Digital Currents in a Multicard System C.16 Grounding DSPs with Internal Phase-Locked Loops C.17 Grounding Summary C.16 Some General PC Board Layout Guidelines for Mixed-Signal Systems C.19 Skin Effect C.20 Transmission Lines C.21 Be Careful with Ground Plane Breaks C.22 Ground Isolation Techniques C.23 Static PCB Effects C.24 Sample MINIDIP and SOIC Op Amp PCB Guard Layouts C.25 Dynamic PCB Effects C.26 Stray Capacitance C.27 Capacitive Noise and Faraday Shields C.28 The Floating Shield Problem C.29 Buffering ADCs Against Logic Noise C.28 Endnotes
Description
The Newnes Know It All Series takes the best of what our authors have written to create hard-working desk references that will be an engineer's first port of call for key information, design techniques and rules of thumb. Guaranteed not to gather dust on a shelf!
Circuit design using microcontrollers is both a science and an art. This book covers it all. It details all of the essential theory and facts to help an engineer design a robust embedded system. Processors, memory, and the hot topic of interconnects (I/O) are completely covered. Our authors bring a wealth of experience and ideas; this is a must-own book for any embedded designer.
Key Features
A 360 degree view from best-selling authors including Jack Ganssle, Tammy Noergard, and Fred Eady Key facts, techniques, and applications fully detailed *The ultimate hard-working desk reference: all the essential information, techniques, and tricks of the trade in one volume
Readership
Embedded and hardware engineers; designers, project managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 14th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560748
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750685849
Reviews
"The authors know their subject and present it well. Examples include C and BASIC code that will run on a PIC12F675 microcontroller." "If you want information about the overall aspects of empbedded-system design, this book deserves a look." "David Katz and Rick Gentile of Analog Devices do an admirable job covering memory architectures and storage technologies and devices." "The authors know theit subject and present it well." ECN
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jack Ganssle Author
Jack Ganssle has 30 years' experience developing embedded systems. He has authored two books, The Art of Programming Embedded Systems and The Art of Designing Embedded Systems, and writes a regular column in Embedded Systems Programming magazine. Michael Barr is the editor-in-chief of Embedded Systems Programming magazine and the principal of Netrino Consultants Network. He wrote Programming Embedded Systems in C and C++.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and Principal Consultant, The Ganssle Group, Baltimore,MD, USA; Technical editor and columnist for Embedded Systems Programming magazine
Tammy Noergaard Author
Tammy Noergaard is Chief Specialist in Embedded Systems at Terma, Denmark. Tammy has a wealth of professional experience including Technical Lead/Manager (Denmark) at Vestas Wind Systems A/S, independent consultancy in systems engineering and as a Field Engineering Specialist for two Silicon Valley-based corporations. She has also worked as a software engineer with Sony Electronics and Hyundai.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Specialist, Embedded Systems, Terma, Denmark
Fred Eady Author
As an engineering consultant, Fred Eady has implemented communications networks for the space program and designed hardware and firmware for the medical, retail and public utility industries. He currently writes a monthly embedded design column for a popular electronics enthusiast magazine. Fred also composes monthly articles for a popular robotics magazine. Fred has been dabbling in electronics for over 30 years. His embedded design expertise spans the spectrum and includes Intel’s 8748 and 8051 microcontrollers, the entire Microchip PIC microcontroller family and the Atmel AVR microcontrollers. Fred recently retired from his consulting work and is focused on writing magazine columns and embedded design books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Systems Engineer, EDTP Electronics, FL, USA
Lewin Edwards Author
Lewin Edwards is an embedded engineer with over 15 years experience designing embedded systems hardware, firmware, and control software.
Affiliations and Expertise
Digi-Frame Inc., Port Chester, NY, USA
David Katz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Analog Devices, Inc., Norwood, MA, USA
Rick Gentile Author
Rick Gentile joined ADI in 2000 as a Senior DSP Applications Engineer, and he currently leads the Processor Applications Group, which is responsible for Blackfin, SHARC and TigerSHARC processors. Prior to joining ADI, Rick was a Member of the Technical Staff at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, where he designed several signal processors used in a wide range of radar sensors. He has authored dozens of articles and presented at multiple technical conferences. He received a B.S. in 1987 from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and an M.S. in 1994 from Northeastern University, both in Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Analog Devices, Inc., Norwood, MA, USA
Ken Arnold Author
Ken Arnold is the founder and former president of Paragon Engineering Services, Houston, Texas. He has more that 40 years of experience in the operations and project management. He is actively involved in production facility design. He has served on numerous SPE, API, and government advisory committees as an expert on oil handling, produced-water treating, and safety aspects producing operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Technical Advisor, WorleyParsons Group