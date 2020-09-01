Embedded Discrete Fracture Modeling and Application in Reservoir Simulation, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Naturally and Hydraulically Fractured Reservoirs
3. Numerical Approaches for Modeling Complex Fractures
4. Basic EDFM Approach using Cartesian Grid
5. An Extension of the Embedded Discrete Fracture Model for Modeling Dynamic Behaviors of Complex Fractures
6. Field-Scale Applications of the Embedded Discrete Fracture Model
7. EDFM for Field-Scale Reservoir Simulation with Complex Corner-Point Grids
8. Advanced EDFM Approach Using Unstructured Grids
9. Concluding Remarks
Description
The development of naturally fractured reservoirs, especially shale gas and tight oil reservoirs, exploded in recent years due to advanced drilling and fracturing techniques. However, complex fracture geometries such as irregular fracture networks and non-planar fractures are often generated, especially in the presence of natural fractures. Accurate modelling of production from reservoirs with such geometries is challenging. Therefore, Embedded Discrete Fracture Modeling and Application in Reservoir Simulation demonstrates how production from reservoirs with complex fracture geometries can be modelled efficiently and effectively.
This volume presents a conventional numerical model to handle simple and complex fractures using local grid refinement (LGR) and unstructured gridding. Moreover, it introduces an Embedded Discrete Fracture Model (EDFM) to efficiently deal with complex fractures by dividing the fractures into segments using matrix cell boundaries and creating non-neighboring connections (NNCs). A basic EDFM approach using Cartesian grids and advanced EDFM approach using Corner point and unstructured grids will be covered.
Embedded Discrete Fracture Modeling and Application in Reservoir Simulation is an essential reference for anyone interested in performing reservoir simulation of conventional and unconventional fractured reservoirs.
Key Features
- Highlights the current state-of-the-art in reservoir simulation of unconventional reservoirs
- Offers understanding of the impacts of key reservoir properties and complex fractures on well performance
- Provides case studies to show how to use the EDFM method for different needs
Readership
Oil and gas industry; petroleum engineering departments; petroleum engineers, academics and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128218723
About the Authors
Kamy Sepehrnoori Author
Kamy Sepehrnoori is a Professor in the Hildebrand Department of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, USA, where he holds the W.A. (Monty) Moncrief Centennial Chair in Petroleum Engineering and is the Director of the Reservoir Simulation Joint Industry Project in the Center for Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering. He is a world-famous expert on computational methods, reservoir simulation and numerical solutions to partial differential equations. He holds BS, MS, and PhD degrees, all from the University of Texas at Austin, and to date he has authored two books and published more than 300 technical articles and reports.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Hildebrand Department of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, USA
Yifei Xu Author
Wei Yu Author
Dr. Wei Yu is currently a research associate in the Hildebrand Department of Petroleum and Geosystem Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, USA, and Research Associate, Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering, Texas A&M University, USA. He received his PhD degree in petroleum engineering in 2015 at The University of Texas at Austin, a MS degree in Chemical Engineering from Tsinghua University in China, and a Bachelor in Applied Chemistry from the University of Jinan in China. His PhD research topic was focused on developments in modelling and optimization of production in unconventional oil and gas reservoirs. He is also currently working on simulation of CO2 enhanced oil recovery processes in tight oil reservoirs. Previously, he performed summer internships working on projects related to shale gas and tight oil simulation based on field data from Marcellus Shale and Bakken formations. In addition, he has worked on several company projects related to shale gas and tight oil simulation from Hilcorp Energy Corporation, Chief Oil & Gas LLC, and Crisman Joint Industry Projects at Texas A&M University. He has published more than 50 technical journal and conference papers in production from uncoventional reservoirs. He has also given more than 20 presentations at SPE and AAPG conferences and workshops since 2013. He has frequently peer-reviewed articles on behalf of multiple journals including the Journal of Petrom Science and Engineering and Journal of Natural Gas Science and Engineering, and he was awarded a patent for "A Novel Multistage Reactor" in 2006.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Hildebrand Department of Petroleum and Geosystem Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, USA, and Research Associate, Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering, Texas A&M University, USA