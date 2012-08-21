Elsevier's Veterinary Assisting Textbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323091404, 9780323112628

Elsevier's Veterinary Assisting Textbook

1st Edition

Authors: Margi Sirois
eBook ISBN: 9780323112628
eBook ISBN: 9780323290449
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st August 2012
Page Count: 528
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Based on NAVTA-approved guidelines, Elsevier’s Veterinary Assisting Textbook by Margi Sirois offers comprehensive coverage of the knowledge and skills you need for a successful career in veterinary assisting. You’ll learn about the role of the veterinary assistant and how to perform key responsibilities of the job, including assisting the veterinary technician and the veterinarian by restraining animals, setting up equipment and supplies, cleaning and maintaining practice and laboratory facilities, and feeding and exercising patients.

Key Features

  • Targeted coverage addresses only those topics that are relevant to veterinary assisting.

  • Authoritative content covers everything you need to know to pass the Approved Veterinary Assistant (AVA) exam and succeed in clinical practice.

  • Authors and contributors are leading experts in veterinary medicine, veterinary technology, and veterinary assisting.

  • Full-color format features a wealth of illustrations and photographs that clarify key concepts and enhance learning.

Table of Contents

  1. Overview of the Veterinary Profession

  2. Office Procedures and Client Relations

  3. Medical Terminology

  4. Anatomy and Physiology

  5. Pharmacology and Pharmacy

  6. Animal Behavior and Restraint

  7. Animal Husbandry and Nutrition

  8. Animal Care and Nursing

  9. Anesthesia and Surgical Assisting

  10. Laboratory Procedures

  11. Diagnostic Imaging

  12. Avian and Exotic Animal Care and Nursing

Appendices

Normal Physiologic Data

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323112628
eBook ISBN:
9780323290449

About the Author

Margi Sirois

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.