Elsevier's Veterinary Assisting Textbook
1st Edition
Description
Based on NAVTA-approved guidelines, Elsevier’s Veterinary Assisting Textbook by Margi Sirois offers comprehensive coverage of the knowledge and skills you need for a successful career in veterinary assisting. You’ll learn about the role of the veterinary assistant and how to perform key responsibilities of the job, including assisting the veterinary technician and the veterinarian by restraining animals, setting up equipment and supplies, cleaning and maintaining practice and laboratory facilities, and feeding and exercising patients.
Key Features
- Targeted coverage addresses only those topics that are relevant to veterinary assisting.
- Authoritative content covers everything you need to know to pass the Approved Veterinary Assistant (AVA) exam and succeed in clinical practice.
- Authors and contributors are leading experts in veterinary medicine, veterinary technology, and veterinary assisting.
- Full-color format features a wealth of illustrations and photographs that clarify key concepts and enhance learning.
Table of Contents
- Overview of the Veterinary Profession
- Office Procedures and Client Relations
- Medical Terminology
- Anatomy and Physiology
- Pharmacology and Pharmacy
- Animal Behavior and Restraint
- Animal Husbandry and Nutrition
- Animal Care and Nursing
- Anesthesia and Surgical Assisting
- Laboratory Procedures
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Avian and Exotic Animal Care and Nursing
Appendices
Normal Physiologic Data
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 21st August 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323112628
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290449
About the Author
Margi Sirois
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia