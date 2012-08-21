Based on NAVTA-approved guidelines, Elsevier’s Veterinary Assisting Textbook by Margi Sirois offers comprehensive coverage of the knowledge and skills you need for a successful career in veterinary assisting. You’ll learn about the role of the veterinary assistant and how to perform key responsibilities of the job, including assisting the veterinary technician and the veterinarian by restraining animals, setting up equipment and supplies, cleaning and maintaining practice and laboratory facilities, and feeding and exercising patients.