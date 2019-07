There’s no better way to get ready for your Medical Assisting certification exam! With some 2,500 practice questions and customized online tests, Elsevier’s Medical Assisting Exam Review, 5th Edition provides complete preparation for all six certification exams — the CMA, RMA, CMAS, CCMA, CMAA, and CMAC. An illustrated, outline format makes it easy to review key medical assisting concepts and competencies, including anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, diseases and disorders, and administrative and clinical tasks. Written by medical assisting educator Deborah Holmes, this review includes answers and rationales for each question to help you strengthen any weak areas and prepare effectively for your certification exam.