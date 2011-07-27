Elsevier's Integrated Review Genetics
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Basic Mechanisms
2. Chromosomes in the Cell
3. Mechanisms of Inheritance
4. Genetics of Metabolic Disorders
5. Cancer Genetics
6. Hematologic Genetics and Disorders
7. Musculoskeletal Disorders
8. Neurologic Diseases
9. Cardiopulmonary Disorders
10. Renal, Gastrointestinal, and Hepatic Disorders
11. Disorders of Sexual Differentiation and Development
12. Population Genetics and Medicine
13. Modern Molecular Medicine
Description
Effectively merge basic science and clinical skills with Elsevier's Integrated Review Genetics, by Linda R. Adkison, PhD. This concise, high-yield title in the popular Integrated Review Series focuses on the core knowledge in genetics while linking that information to related concepts from other basic science disciplines. Case-based questions at the end of each chapter enable you to gauge your mastery of the material, and a color-coded format allows you to quickly find the specific guidance you need. Online access via www.studentconsult.com - included with your purchase - allows you to conveniently access the book's complete text and illustrations online as well as relevant content from other Student Consult titles. This concise and user-friendly reference provides crucial guidance for the early years of medical training and USMLE preparation.
Key Features
- Spend more time reviewing and less time searching thanks to an extremely focused, "high-yield" presentation.
- Gauge your mastery of the material and build confidence with both case-based andUSMLE-style questions that provide effective chapter review and quick practice for your exams.
- Access the full contents online at www.studentconsult.com where you'll find the complete text and illustrations, "Integration Links" to bonus content in other Student Consult titles, an interactive community center with a wealth of additional resources, and much more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 27th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727025
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323279185
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240369
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323074483
About the Authors
Linda Adkison Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Genetics and Associate Dean for Curricular Affairs, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, Kansas City, Missouri