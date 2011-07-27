Elsevier's Integrated Review Genetics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323074483, 9781455727025

Elsevier's Integrated Review Genetics

2nd Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Linda Adkison
eBook ISBN: 9781455727025
eBook ISBN: 9780323279185
eBook ISBN: 9780323240369
Paperback ISBN: 9780323074483
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th July 2011
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

1. Basic Mechanisms

2. Chromosomes in the Cell

3. Mechanisms of Inheritance

4. Genetics of Metabolic Disorders

5. Cancer Genetics

6. Hematologic Genetics and Disorders

7. Musculoskeletal Disorders

8. Neurologic Diseases

9. Cardiopulmonary Disorders

10. Renal, Gastrointestinal, and Hepatic Disorders

11. Disorders of Sexual Differentiation and Development

12. Population Genetics and Medicine

13. Modern Molecular Medicine

Description

Effectively merge basic science and clinical skills with Elsevier's Integrated Review Genetics, by Linda R. Adkison, PhD. This concise, high-yield title in the popular Integrated Review Series focuses on the core knowledge in genetics while linking that information to related concepts from other basic science disciplines. Case-based questions at the end of each chapter enable you to gauge your mastery of the material, and a color-coded format allows you to quickly find the specific guidance you need. Online access via www.studentconsult.com - included with your purchase - allows you to conveniently access the book's complete text and illustrations online as well as relevant content from other Student Consult titles. This concise and user-friendly reference provides crucial guidance for the early years of medical training and USMLE preparation.

Key Features

  • Spend more time reviewing and less time searching thanks to an extremely focused, "high-yield" presentation.

  • Gauge your mastery of the material and build confidence with both case-based andUSMLE-style questions that provide effective chapter review and quick practice for your exams.

  • Access the full contents online at www.studentconsult.com where you'll find the complete text and illustrations, "Integration Links" to bonus content in other Student Consult titles, an interactive community center with a wealth of additional resources, and much more!

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455727025
eBook ISBN:
9780323279185
eBook ISBN:
9780323240369
Paperback ISBN:
9780323074483

About the Authors

Linda Adkison Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Genetics and Associate Dean for Curricular Affairs, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, Kansas City, Missouri

