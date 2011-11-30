Elsevier's Integrated Review Biochemistry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323074469, 9781455727049

Elsevier's Integrated Review Biochemistry

2nd Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: John Pelley
eBook ISBN: 9781455727049
eBook ISBN: 9780323279215
eBook ISBN: 9780323240345
Paperback ISBN: 9780323074469
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th November 2011
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Acid-Base Concepts

Chapter 2 Structure and Properties of Biologic Molecules

Chapter 3 Protein Structure and Function

Chapter 4 Enzymes and Energetics

Chapter 5 Membranes and Intracellular Signal Transduction

Chapter 6 Glycolysis and Pyruvate Oxidation

Chapter 7 Citric Acid Cycle, Electron Transport Chain, and Oxidative Phosphorylation

Chapter 8 Gluconeogenesis and Glycogen Metabolism

Chapter 9 Minor Carbohydrate Pathways: Ribose, Fructose, and Galactose

Chapter 10 Fatty Acid and Triglyceride Metabolism

Chapter 11 Metabolism of Steroids and Other Lipids

Chapter 12 Amino Acid and Heme Metabolism

Chapter 13 Integration of Carbohydrate, Fat, and Amino Acid Metabolism

Chapter 14 Purine, Pyrimidine, and Single-Carbon Metabolism

Chapter 15 Organization, Synthesis, and Repair of DNA

Chapter 16 RNA Transcription and Control of Gene Expression

Chapter 17 Protein Synthesis and Degradation

Chapter 18 Recombinant DNA and Biotechnology

Chapter 19 Nutrition

Chapter 20 Tissue Biochemistry

Case Studies

Case Study Answers

Description

Effectively merge basic science and clinical skills with Elsevier's Integrated Review Biochemistry, by John W. Pelley, PhD. This concise, high-yield title in the popular Integrated Review Series focuses on the core knowledge in biochemistry while linking that information to related concepts from other basic science disciplines. Case-based questions at the end of each chapter enable you to gauge your mastery of the material, and a color-coded format allows you to quickly find the specific guidance you need. Online access via www.studentconsult.com - included with your purchase - allows you to conveniently access the book's complete text and illustrations online as well as relevant content from other Student Consult titles. This concise and user-friendly reference provides crucial guidance for the early years of medical training and USMLE preparation.

Key Features

  • Spend more time reviewing and less time searching thanks to an extremely focused, "high-yield" presentation.

  • Gauge your mastery of the material and build confidence with both case-based, andUSMLE-style questions that provide effective chapter review and quick practice for your exams.

  • Access the full contents online at www.studentconsult.com where you'll find the complete text and illustrations, "Integration Links" to bonus content in other Student Consult titles, an interactive community center with a wealth of additional resources, and much more!

About the Authors

John Pelley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Cell Biology and Biochemistry, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine, Lubbock, Texas

