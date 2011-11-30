Elsevier's Integrated Review Biochemistry
2nd Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Acid-Base Concepts
Chapter 2 Structure and Properties of Biologic Molecules
Chapter 3 Protein Structure and Function
Chapter 4 Enzymes and Energetics
Chapter 5 Membranes and Intracellular Signal Transduction
Chapter 6 Glycolysis and Pyruvate Oxidation
Chapter 7 Citric Acid Cycle, Electron Transport Chain, and Oxidative Phosphorylation
Chapter 8 Gluconeogenesis and Glycogen Metabolism
Chapter 9 Minor Carbohydrate Pathways: Ribose, Fructose, and Galactose
Chapter 10 Fatty Acid and Triglyceride Metabolism
Chapter 11 Metabolism of Steroids and Other Lipids
Chapter 12 Amino Acid and Heme Metabolism
Chapter 13 Integration of Carbohydrate, Fat, and Amino Acid Metabolism
Chapter 14 Purine, Pyrimidine, and Single-Carbon Metabolism
Chapter 15 Organization, Synthesis, and Repair of DNA
Chapter 16 RNA Transcription and Control of Gene Expression
Chapter 17 Protein Synthesis and Degradation
Chapter 18 Recombinant DNA and Biotechnology
Chapter 19 Nutrition
Chapter 20 Tissue Biochemistry
Case Studies
Case Study Answers
Description
Effectively merge basic science and clinical skills with Elsevier's Integrated Review Biochemistry, by John W. Pelley, PhD. This concise, high-yield title in the popular Integrated Review Series focuses on the core knowledge in biochemistry while linking that information to related concepts from other basic science disciplines. Case-based questions at the end of each chapter enable you to gauge your mastery of the material, and a color-coded format allows you to quickly find the specific guidance you need. Online access via www.studentconsult.com - included with your purchase - allows you to conveniently access the book's complete text and illustrations online as well as relevant content from other Student Consult titles. This concise and user-friendly reference provides crucial guidance for the early years of medical training and USMLE preparation.
Key Features
- Spend more time reviewing and less time searching thanks to an extremely focused, "high-yield" presentation.
- Gauge your mastery of the material and build confidence with both case-based, andUSMLE-style questions that provide effective chapter review and quick practice for your exams.
- Access the full contents online at www.studentconsult.com where you'll find the complete text and illustrations, "Integration Links" to bonus content in other Student Consult titles, an interactive community center with a wealth of additional resources, and much more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 30th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727049
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323279215
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240345
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323074469
About the Authors
John Pelley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Cell Biology and Biochemistry, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine, Lubbock, Texas