Elsevier's Integrated Anatomy and Embryology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416031659, 9780323082945

Elsevier's Integrated Anatomy and Embryology

1st Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Bruce Bogart Victoria Ort
eBook ISBN: 9780323082945
eBook ISBN: 9780323240062
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th June 2007
Page Count: 448
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Each title in the new Integrated series focuses on the core knowledge in a specific basic science discipline, while linking that information to related concepts from other disciplines. Case-based questions at the end of each chapter enable you to gauge your mastery of the material, and a color-coded format allows you to quickly find the specific guidance you need. Bonus STUDENT CONSULT access - included with the text - allows you to conveniently access the book's content online · clip content to your handheld device · link to content in other STUDENT CONSULT titles · and more! These concise and user-friendly references provide crucial guidance for the early years of medical training, as well as for exam preparation.

Key Features

  • Includes case-based questions at the end of each chapter
  • Features a colour-coded format to facilitate quick reference and promote effective retention
  • Offers access to STUDENT CONSULT! At www.studentconsult.com, you'll find the complete text and illustrations of the book online, fully searchable · "Integration Links" to bonus content in other STUDENT CONSULT titles · content clipping for handheld devices · an interactive community center with a wealth of additional resources · and much more!

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323082945
eBook ISBN:
9780323240062

About the Authors

Bruce Bogart Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Cell Biology, School of Medicine New York University, New York, NY

Victoria Ort Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor , Department of Cell Biology, School of Medicine New York University, New York, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.