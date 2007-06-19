Elsevier's Integrated Anatomy and Embryology
1st Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Each title in the new Integrated series focuses on the core knowledge in a specific basic science discipline, while linking that information to related concepts from other disciplines. Case-based questions at the end of each chapter enable you to gauge your mastery of the material, and a color-coded format allows you to quickly find the specific guidance you need. Bonus STUDENT CONSULT access - included with the text - allows you to conveniently access the book's content online · clip content to your handheld device · link to content in other STUDENT CONSULT titles · and more! These concise and user-friendly references provide crucial guidance for the early years of medical training, as well as for exam preparation.
Key Features
- Includes case-based questions at the end of each chapter
- Features a colour-coded format to facilitate quick reference and promote effective retention
- Offers access to STUDENT CONSULT! At www.studentconsult.com, you'll find the complete text and illustrations of the book online, fully searchable · "Integration Links" to bonus content in other STUDENT CONSULT titles · content clipping for handheld devices · an interactive community center with a wealth of additional resources · and much more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 19th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082945
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240062
About the Authors
Bruce Bogart Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Cell Biology, School of Medicine New York University, New York, NY
Victoria Ort Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor , Department of Cell Biology, School of Medicine New York University, New York, NY