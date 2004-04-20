Elsevier's Dictionary of Zoology and General Biology
1st Edition
Russian-English and English-Russian
approx. 40,000 entries
Description
The dictionary contains terms covering all fields of biology, from cytology and molecular biology to genetics and behavior, with special reference to zoology. Attention is focused on applied fields too, such as pathology, veterinary science, biological aspects of medicine, phytopathology, agriculture, forestry, biotechnology, nature conservation, etc., as well as descriptive terms commonly used in biological literature.
The dictionary will be useful to translators and scientists dealing with various fields of fundamental and applied biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 810
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 20th April 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930824
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517005
About the Author
Nikolai Smirnov
Nikolai N. Smirnov is Principal Scientist at the Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in the Laboratory of Aquatic Communities and Invasions. His principal research interests include morphology, systematics, and other aspects of the biology of Cladocera, and he has had experience in this field for more than 40 years. He is the editor of the English-language edition of Journal of Ichthyology and head of the Advisory Committee for Arthropoda Selecta, and has traveled extensively across four continents conducting zoological research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Ecology, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia