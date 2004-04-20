Elsevier's Dictionary of Zoology and General Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444517005, 9780080930824

Elsevier's Dictionary of Zoology and General Biology

1st Edition

Russian-English and English-Russian
approx. 40,000 entries

Authors: Nikolai Smirnov
eBook ISBN: 9780080930824
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517005
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th April 2004
Page Count: 810
Description

The dictionary contains terms covering all fields of biology, from cytology and molecular biology to genetics and behavior, with special reference to zoology. Attention is focused on applied fields too, such as pathology, veterinary science, biological aspects of medicine, phytopathology, agriculture, forestry, biotechnology, nature conservation, etc., as well as descriptive terms commonly used in biological literature.

The dictionary will be useful to translators and scientists dealing with various fields of fundamental and applied biology.

Details

No. of pages:
810
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080930824
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444517005

About the Author

Nikolai Smirnov

Nikolai N. Smirnov is Principal Scientist at the Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in the Laboratory of Aquatic Communities and Invasions. His principal research interests include morphology, systematics, and other aspects of the biology of Cladocera, and he has had experience in this field for more than 40 years. He is the editor of the English-language edition of Journal of Ichthyology and head of the Advisory Committee for Arthropoda Selecta, and has traveled extensively across four continents conducting zoological research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Ecology, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia

