Elsevier's Dictionary of Nuclear Engineering
1st Edition
Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080930404
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513922
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 7th May 2003
Page Count: 740
Description
The Russian-English volume contains about 50,000 terms covering various fields and subfields of nuclear engineering and technology: nuclear physics, thermonuclear research, nuclear reactors, nuclear fuel, isotopes, radiation, reliability and safety issues, environmental protection, emergency issues, radiation hazards. Terms from the military nuclear field are also included, as well as the names of nuclear power plants and nuclear societies worldwide. It also contains a section of about 250 abbreviations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 740
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2003
- Published:
- 7th May 2003
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930404
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513922
About the Author
Author Unknown
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.