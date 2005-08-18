Elsevier's Dictionary of Medicine and Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514400, 9780080460123

Elsevier's Dictionary of Medicine and Biology

1st Edition

in English, Greek, German, Italian and Latin

Authors: G. Konstantinidis
eBook ISBN: 9780080460123
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th August 2005
Page Count: 2590
Description

Dictionaries are didactic books used as consultation instruments for self-teaching. They are composed by an ordered set of linguistic units which reflects a double structure, the macrostructure which correspond to the word list and the microstructure that refers to the contents of each lemma. The great value of dictionaries nests in the fact that they establish a standard nomenclature and prevent in that way the appearance of new useless synonyms. This dictionary contains a total of about 27.500 main English entries, and over of 130.000 translations that should normally sufficiently cover all fields of life sciences. The basic criteria used to accept a word a part of the dictionary during the development period in order of importance were usage, up-to-dateness, specificity, simplicity and conceptual relationships. The dictionary meets the standards of higher education and covers all main fields of life sciences by setting its primary focus on the vastly developing fields of cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, immunology, developmental biology, microbiology, genetics and also the fields of human anatomy, histology, pathology, physiology, zoology and botany. The fields of ecology, paleontology, systematics, evolution, biostatistics, plant physiology, plant anatomy, plant histology, biometry and lab techniques have been sufficiently covered but in a more general manner. The latest Latin international anatomical terminology "Terminologia Anatomica" or "TA" has been fully incorporated and all anatomical entries have been given their international Latin TA synonym. This dictionary will be a valuable and helpful tool for all scientists, teachers, students and generally all those that work within the fields of life sciences.

Readership

biologists, chemists, M.D.s, physicians

Table of Contents


Preface

Note to the Reader

Body

Part I Basic Table

Basic Table

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

X

Y

Z

α

β

γ

δ

ζ

θ

κ

λ

μ

ν

ρ

σ

Ω

ω

Part II Indexes

Ελληνικ

Italiano

Deutsch






Details

No. of pages:
2590
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080460123

About the Author

G. Konstantinidis

Affiliations and Expertise

Attiki, Greece

Reviews

"...a timely and worth first edition, with the promise of more to come." -Paula Younger in REFERENCE REVIEWS, vol.20, n.6, 2006

Ratings and Reviews

