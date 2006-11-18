Elsevier's Dictionary of Mammals
1st Edition
Description
This authoritative dictionary has been compiled with the aim of giving an overview of the English, German, French and Italian names of mammals. The Basic Table contains, in alphabetical order, the scientific names of families, genera, species and sub-species and synonyms with the identified names detailed in all four languages. These are given in the singular for species and sub-species and in the plural for other terms. The synonyms and subspecies are offered in detail. The editor offers numerous alternative spellings of vernacular names. This dictionary is an outstanding guide for every researcher in mammalogy.
Readership
zoologists
Table of Contents
Preface
Abbreviations
Basic Table
English Index
Deutsches Register
Index Français
Indice Italiano
Details
- No. of pages:
- 868
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 18th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488820
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444518774
About the Editor
Murray Wrobel
Affiliations and Expertise
London, UK