Elsevier's Dictionary of Mammals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444518774, 9780080488820

Elsevier's Dictionary of Mammals

1st Edition

Editors: Murray Wrobel
eBook ISBN: 9780080488820
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444518774
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th November 2006
Page Count: 868
Description

This authoritative dictionary has been compiled with the aim of giving an overview of the English, German, French and Italian names of mammals. The Basic Table contains, in alphabetical order, the scientific names of families, genera, species and sub-species and synonyms with the identified names detailed in all four languages. These are given in the singular for species and sub-species and in the plural for other terms. The synonyms and subspecies are offered in detail. The editor offers numerous alternative spellings of vernacular names. This dictionary is an outstanding guide for every researcher in mammalogy.

Readership

zoologists

Table of Contents

Preface

Abbreviations

Basic Table

English Index

Deutsches Register

Index Français

Indice Italiano

Details

No. of pages:
868
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080488820
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444518774

About the Editor

Murray Wrobel

Affiliations and Expertise

London, UK

Ratings and Reviews

